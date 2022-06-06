Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 3 (June 7 to 14) 

The upcoming weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will add numerous seasonal challenges for players to complete. These challenges are objectives that grant XP and other materials upon completion.

Players have up to week 10 to farm as many XP as possible, since seasonal challenges are the only source to get XP in bulk.

The seasonal challenges of week 3 require Guardians to run around the haunted Leviathan again, searching for enemies and chests. The following article will list all ten upcoming seasonal challenges in Season 17 on July 7.

All seasonal challenges for week 3 in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (June 7)

1) Bound in Sorrow III

Caiatl, the Cabal Empress speaking to Eris Morn (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete the quest step, Bound in Sorrow III, and defeat Scorn enemies with precision kills. Seasonal Quests usually ask players to participate in the Nightmare Containment activity and complete the Sever mission to update the weekly questline.

Story continues below ad

Bound in Sorrow III completion required: 1

Precision kills needed: 75

Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Nightmare Containment II

Nightmare Containment harvester (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to complete tiers in the Nightmare Containment public event on the derelict Leviathan throughout the season. Each run consists of three tiers, and Guardians need to complete 75 total tiers to complete this challenge.

Tier completions needed: 75

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Binding I

Opulent chest in the Royal Pools (Image via Destiny 2)

Story continues below ad

Players will need to bind Vestiges 10 times after completing tier 3 of a Nightmare Containment to complete this challenge. This challenge also requires Guardians to open five Opulent chests scattered throughout the Leviathan.

Nightmare harvest required: 10

Opulent chest: 5

Rewards: Figments of Darkness, Challenger XP+

4) Loadout II

Powerful Scorn in Nightmare Containment (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to score kills on the Derelict Leviathan using Fusion Rifles or Shotguns for this challenge. Additionally, powerful Nightmares need to be defeated to complete the same challenge.

Shotgun or Fusion Rifle kills required: 100

Story continues below ad

Powerful Nightmares: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+

5) Throne World activities

Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to shift their focus on Savathun's Throne World, as completing Lost Sectors, Patrols, Bounties, and Public Events will grant progression in this challenge.

Progression required: 18

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

6) Power Broker

Player loadout in Destiny 2 (Image via Destiny 2)

Story continues below ad

To complete this challenge, players must reach the power level of 1560 by completing activities and opening chests. Farming for Pinnacles from vendors and activity weekly missions will work as well.

Power level required: 1560

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

7) Long-Range Calibration

Outbreak Perfected Pulse Rifle (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to score kills with long-range weapons in the Throne World for this challenge. These weapons include the Pulse Rifle, Bows, and Trace Rifles. Scoring kills inside Lost Sectors will grant bonus progress.

Calibration required: 100

Story continues below ad

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

8) Primeval Entourage

Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Inside Gambit, players will need to defeat Taken combatants to make progress in this challenge. Enemies may include Primeval, Envoys, and different sizes of Invaders. Bonus progression can be earned with more formidable combatants.

Required Taken kills: 100

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

9) Scorched Earth

Destiny 2 Team Scorched (Image via Bungie)

Story continues below ad

Week 3 in Season 17 will bring in the Team Scorched activity with the Crucible rotator. Typically, players will need to score 50 kills using a scorched cannon to complete this objective.

Scorched kills required: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

10) Ultimate Champion

Fallen Champion enemies (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to defeat Champion enemies inside Nightfall activities at Hero difficulty or higher. Naturally, bonus progress will be granted with kills on higher Nightfall difficulty tiers.

Number of Champion kills required: 60

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far