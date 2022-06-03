How to complete the Controlled Burn triumph in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

The haunting Leviathan is full of dark secrets, as Destiny 2 Season 17 brought in an entirely new location for players to explore. It contains almost everything an open-world area should have, except the Lost Sectors. However, things don't end there, as Bungie has brought back a few vaulted weapons with new perks.

This season's seal is called Reaper, where players will have to explore the entirety of the Leviathan and crack all the mysteries located within. Like any season, all activities will be accessible for the duration of The Witch Queen expansion. So everyone has until next year to farm for any seasonal seals in Year 5.

KackisHD @RickKackis Of all the Destiny 2 Seasons,



Season 17 is definitely one of them. Of all the Destiny 2 Seasons,Season 17 is definitely one of them.

The following article will guide you through one of the steps required to achieve the "Reaper" title for Season 17. The triumph is called "Controlled Burn," and it can be acquired inside the Pleasure Gardens area of the haunted Leviathan.

Steps to achieve the Controlled Burn triumph for the Reaper seal in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

To get an overview of exactly what you need to do, you need to know that two specific Nightmare Cabal bosses appear in the Pleasure Gardens. Defeating them will grant 1/4 progress towards the "Shadow's Return" triumph required for the Reaper seal.

Story continues below ad

Reaper seal for the Season of the Haunted title (Image via Destiny 2)

To get a detailed view of the "Controlled Burn" triumph, head to the triumph section from your inventory, open the Season of the Haunted section, and then click on the tab that says "Leviathan Derelict." You will see the triumph on the first page with the objectives. It requires you to find and defeat Nightmares of Tlazat and Uaoc.

1) Way to the Pleasure Gardens

Castellum (Image via Destiny 2)

Story continues below ad

Before you start doing anything, you will need to find your way to the Pleasure Gardens first. Once you spawn into Castellum, head outside and take the first right. Take the next left, where you will see a doorway with a light on it. You can see the image below to get a clearer idea.

The door to the Pleasure Gardens (Image via Destiny 2)

Take the door and keep going until you find another entrance, eventually to the Pleasure Gardens.

2) Location of the Nightmares

Nightmare of Tlazat spawn location (Image via Destiny 2)

Story continues below ad

Once you're inside the Pleasure Gardens, always keep an eye out on the left corner of your screen for a message that says. "A High-Value Target is nearby." This doesn't necessarily mean for both of these Nightmares, as other high-value enemies also spawn.

Another thing you need to keep in mind is that these two Nightmares don't spawn simultaneously. You will need to defeat one to make the other spawn. For Tlazat, a Psion Nightmare, keep an eye out near the massive Calus' head on the extreme right from the main entrance.

Nightmare of Tlazat (Image via Destiny 2)

Story continues below ad

For the other Nightmare, you can find the Cabal Colussus on the left of the main entrance, near the orb dunking platform. You can refer to the image given below for a clearer idea.

Nightmare of Uaoc (Image via Destiny 2)

After defeating both of these bosses, you have completed the "Controlled Burn" objective for the "Shadow's Return" triumph.

Disclaimer: The term "main entrance" in Pleasure Gardens refers to the door accessible only from Castellum.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far