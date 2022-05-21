Xur is selling god roll Machine Gun, which will be useful for Destiny 2 Season 17

It's the last weekend before Destiny 2 Season 17, and Xur is back for one final time to sell his wares. Typically, his inventory consists of four Exotic gears and numerous Legendary weapons and armor that might become viable going into the next season.

The Agent of the Nine has set up his shop in Nessus, near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. Ever since the vaulting of the Leviathan, Xur can usually be seen standing on top of a crimson tree by the side of the main road.

This is the last chance at getting these gears, as the new loot will be rotated in Xur's inventory from Season 17.

Xur's inventory in last week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen

As mentioned before, Xur's inventory consists of Exotic and Legendary wares. While he was known as the Exotic vendor for only bringing in yellow rarity weapons, Xur has built a lot of buyers ever since he started giving away god roll purple weapons and armor.

This week, the Agent of the Nine has brought in a series of new additions, including the Telesto Fusion Rifle in the Exotic section. The armor includes:

An Actium War Rig chest piece for Titans.

Gemini Jester leg armor for Hunters.

Verity's Brow helmet for Warlocks.

Xur's inventory on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the star of the weekend's show comes in the form of a Legendary Machine Gun. The Seventh Seraph Saw is the only Machine Gun in Destiny 2 that can create Warmind Cells.

After the buff gets implemented in Season 17, Machine Guns will deal 40% more damage to standard enemies and 20% bonus damage to the bosses. The perks that Xur has brought in are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Handling, Stability, and Range alongside Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

High-Caliber Rounds for stun-lock on minor enemies and added Range.

Auto-Loading Holster for auto-reloading the Weapon after the switch with a short delay.

Vorpal Weapon for 10% added damage to bosses, including Champions.

The Seventh Seraph Saw (Image via Destiny 2)

Adding to the buff, this particular Seventh Seraph Saw can deal 30% bonus damage to major enemies while having the perk of auto-reloading itself. Depending on the subclass rework next season, gamers can also go for a Warmind Cell or an Arc 3.0 build with this weapon.

Bungie will surely set up the entire PvP sandbox to focus on Machine Guns, as there will be a new Machine Gun ritual weapon aside from the buff.

