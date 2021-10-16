Bungie disables Raiju's Harness and Telesto in Destiny 2 until further notice 

One of the most infamous exotic fusion rifles in Destiny 2, known as Telesto, is back again to cause trouble. The weapon is known not for being too powerful inside activities but for being on the offensive side of ridiculous exploits within the sandbox of the game.

Telesto was first introduced with the Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris DLC. Since then, Bungie has yet to find a permanent fix that will tame the weapon once and for all. Alongside this, Hunter's exotic chest piece, known as Raiju's Harness, has also been creating problems inside all activities. Bungie has decided to disable both pieces of gear until further notice.

Why was Raiju's Harness and Telesto disabled again in Destiny 2?

This isn't the first time Raiju and Telesto have been disabled in Destiny 2. Disabling gears within this live service game with over 100 weapons is quite common. However, Telesto is the only gun that has been disabled and reworked for the most amount of time.

Ranging from infinite super glitches to granting players with god-mode, the exotic fusion rifle has been the most infamous troublemaker across multiple Destiny 2 seasons. Its exotic perk, "Unplanned Reprieve", shoots fusion projectiles that get attached and create a void explosion.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to issues, we have disabled the Raiju's Harness Exotic Hunter chestpiece in all activities and the Telesto Exotic fusion rifle in all PvP and Gambit activities. Due to issues, we have disabled the Raiju's Harness Exotic Hunter chestpiece in all activities and the Telesto Exotic fusion rifle in all PvP and Gambit activities.

The reason why Telesto has been disabled again for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is due to a glitch inside PvP. One thing to note here is that the projectiles from Telesto can be attached to allies in the game. Guardians have been following the same process, but this time, the player with the Telesto attachment is not taking any damage from opposing Guardians inside PvP, or even Gambit.

While it is not game-breaking, players can still run around with Telesto projectiles attached, tanking six-shooter supers inside PvP. In addition, Raiju's Harness has been behaving rather strangely with the current sandbox. The glitch involved granting the Hunters invincibility in all Destiny 2 activities.

To activate it, players simply needed to have Raiju's Harness and Middle Tree Arcstrider equipped. With active super, the blocking mechanics of the arc staff needed to be paired with a dodge, right before the super got turned off. This granted an infinite arc staff block and could be used inside every activity in Destiny 2.

CoolGuy @CoolGuyGames Raiju's Harness let's you stop your super before it ends.It also lets you use less super energy for blocking. Can give you an extra 3 seconds. This is what that looks like. Raiju's Harness let's you stop your super before it ends.It also lets you use less super energy for blocking. Can give you an extra 3 seconds. This is what that looks like. https://t.co/DqXkd1VI1N

While Bungie has already disabled these two gears, it might not take that long for the Destiny 2 community to come up with something ridiculous yet again.

