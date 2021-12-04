The Messenger Adept god roll guide in Destiny 2 

Pulse Rifles sit in the easier-to-use category among other Destiny 2 weapon types. Usually, they come with three types of frames, each differentiating the other with RPM, range, and target acquisitions. Players love using these primaries due to their intuitive nature and the weapon's burst-tapping potential.

The Messenger is one of those weapons that can be categorized as something for 'cheesing'. The term comes from Destiny 2 PvE where players get around tough encounters by exploiting the game's mechanics. Cheesing in PvP usually consists of loadouts that can get kills without having to do much.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Trials Report @TrialsReport It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:



🗺️ - Convergence

👑 - The Messenger (Adept, Pulse) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - Convergence👑 - The Messenger (Adept, Pulse) https://t.co/8EDxUpJscK

Pulse and Scout Rifles are the most-used weapons for cheese loadouts, as each of them can melt an opposing player from a different corner of the map.

Best perks for The Messenger Adept in Destiny 2

The Messenger is a High Impact framed 340 RPM Pulse Rifle that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory. Being a High Impact means it deals high damage to targets at the cost of RPM. Paired with the right perks, it can make for one of the deadliest PvP weapons in Destiny 2.

What makes this Pulse Rifle a prominent addition to the inventory is its ability to roll the 'Desperado' perk. Players could only get this through the pinnacle "Redrix Broadsword," which has now been sunset. The perk itself can greatly increase the RPM of a weapon after a precision kill, giving an absurd rate of fire with increased range.

The god roll for The Messenger Adept in Destiny 2 should include the following perks:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil, or Smallbore for a slight range.

High-Caliber Rounds for extra flinch on enemies, or Ricochet for range.

Rapid Hit for increased stability with precision hits.

Desperado for a great increase in RPM on precision kill.

Players can also go for Killing Wind or Outlaw in place of Rapid Hit for a mobility-based playstyle. In addition, Kill Clip is a good trade for Desperado since the chance of getting the latter is pretty narrow.

The Messenger Adept best perks (Image via Light. gg)

Also Read Article Continues below

The Messenger Adept can be picked up after reaching the Flawless card this weekend in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris. Players can fight it out against each other with a team, or solo within the Convergence map.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider