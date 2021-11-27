Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map guide: Twilight Gap 

Destiny 2 Trials are back this weekend alongside another EDZ map called the Twilight Gap. It is tied in with the history of Destiny, where a fierce battle was fought between the Last City and several Fallen houses combined.

It was eventually called the "Battle of Twilight Gap," which gave birth to the legendary Gjallarhorn from the armor of fallen Guardians.

Trials Report @TrialsReport It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:



🗺️ - Twilight Gap

👑 - Eye of Sol (Adept, Sniper) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - Twilight Gap👑 - Eye of Sol (Adept, Sniper) https://t.co/tjMOXf6O5w

Twilight Gap has been a part of Destiny 2 since Year 1, where players can go head to head in 6v6 Control, Rumble, Survival, and Trials. Similar to Dead Cliffs, Twilight Gap also has a balance of open spaces and closed quarters. This article breaks down some of the best spots for sniping alongside hidden tricks for players inside Twilight Gap.

Tips and tricks on how to play inside Twilight Gap for Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

1) Sniper spots

Twilight Gap has a lot of open areas for snipers and long-range primaries. Getting the upper hand in the early stages of a round is ideal for any competitive game mode. Snipers are the best choice for players when it comes to shutting down opponents in one shot.

As usual, there are a few underestimated spots that may be great for anyone running a sniper in Destiny 2's Twilight Gap.

First sniper location (Image via Destiny 2)

View from the first location (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can find the first location right in front of the Backside spawning point. There is a small gap on the right side of the door, which is enough for peeking with a sniper scope in the opposite direction. However, it is impossible to pass any grenades through this gap.

Second sniper location (Image via Destiny 2)

View from the second sniper location (Image via Destiny 2)

For the second spot, Warlocks can jump on top of the wires by using Heat Rises and spot enemies on the left. While it also gives the enemies a clear view of the location, players can quickly jump off after engaging with opponents for a short time.

2) Locations to gain upper hand in fights

The Twilight Gap has a lot of locations from which players can surprise the opposition teams. These spots can be used to escape from tight 1v1s or flank enemies from above.

Twilight Gap first secret location (Image via Destiny 2)

The view from the secret spot (Image via Destiny 2)

The first secret location in Destiny 2 Twilight Gap can be found near the Snow spawn. Players can head towards the red cover with an Eliksni mark in the middle, and try to go up on the small platform to the left.

Another secret spot in Twilight Gap (Image via Destiny 2)

The second spot is simpler to access as it is located just in front of the Snow spawn as well. Players can simply jump on the small ledge above the door. This can be useful for taking care of flanks and avoiding fights temporarily.

This week's Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is rewarding the players with an Adept version of Eye of Sol sniper upon reaching flawless.

