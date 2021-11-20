Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map guide: Dead Cliffs

Dead Cliffs in Destiny 2 is a crucible map based on the EDZ. It was first introduced with the Year 1 content, which can host different game modes. These modes include Control, Survival, Clash, Trials of Osiris, and Rumble.

The nature of Dead Cliffs is pretty different on both spawns, making it more challenging for players to approach their enemies at every step.

Trials Report @TrialsReport It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:



🗺️ - The Dead Cliffs

👑 - Igneous Hammer (Adept, Hand Cannon) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - The Dead Cliffs👑 - Igneous Hammer (Adept, Hand Cannon) https://t.co/zi4trzQo12

With a flat side on both spawns, players often find themselves fighting in open spaces or within a closed compound. The broader nature of this Destiny 2 map also calls for sniper fights, whereas closed spaces might be ideal for shotguns. This article will break down some tips and tricks suitable inside Dead Cliffs for Trials of Osiris.

Tips and Tricks on how to play inside Dead Cliffs for Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

1) Sniper spots

As mentioned before, Dead Cliffs is a pretty large map, even for a 12 player game mode. This week, however, players will be heading against each other in a 3v3 Trials. Getting some of the ranged weapons out is recommended as shotguns might not cut it. Most fights will occur in open spaces rather than closed compounds.

One of the sniper spots in Dead Cliffs (Image via Destiny 2)

The first sniper spot advantageous to Destiny 2 players is next to the spawn at the crane hook. Players will need to be straight and far back towards the railing. There should be a narrow view of the enemies on the opposite side, which can be easier pickings with a sniper rifle.

Second sniper spot (Image via Destiny 2)

View from the second sniper spot (Image via Destiny 2)

The second spot for snipers should be right next to the door on the platform. Players need to be careful here, as this is a very tight spot where no movement will be allowed. It is a gamble where players can cost their teams with a handicap by falling to their deaths. However, if used correctly, it can bag a few early kills as well.

Third sniper location (Image via Destiny 2)

To get into the third sniper spot, players need to head left from spawn and towards the first set of railings on the platform. After hopping on the giant box, there should be a clear view of any incoming enemies from the opposite spawn, alongside the heavy ammo. It is an excellent location for denying heavies and looking for any push.

Fourth sniper location (Image via Destiny 2)

View from the fourth location (Image via Destiny 2)

The fourth location for snipers in Destiny 2's Dead Cliffs comes from the opposite spawn. Players can head straight from their spawns and towards the door on the right wall. The location is a bit tricky to get into, so practicing inside private matches is recommended before jumping inside the Trials.

2) Head glitch and secret locations

The head glitch inside Destiny 2 maps has been quite normal since Year 1. These are the spots where players are hard to track since only their heads are visible to the other side. For those exploiting this, however, the entire body of the opposition is usually visible to them.

First head glitching spot (Image via Destiny 2)

The spot that players can exploit is located right outside the spawn. Guardians can hop on one of the switch boxes in front of the stairs and protect themselves using the pipes. There should be a clear view of the enemy team with any long-range weapons such as Hand Cannons, Scouts, and Pulse Rifles.

First secret location in Dead Cliffs (Image via Destiny 2)

Second secret spot (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from head glitches and sniper spots, some secret areas can be used to the player's advantage as well. For example, if any enemy team pushes aggressively, players can turn the tide of that battle by quickly switching to these positions. The first secret is located right in front of the third sniper spot.

Second secret spot in Dead Cliffs (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians will need to hop on a small extension from the rusted water generator. There is another sheltered spot right in front of the heavy ammunition too. This is a great spot to guard the heavy ammo from the opposite spawn. Players will need to hop on the metal pillar supporting the pipes.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is rewarding the Guardians with an adept version of the Igneous Hammer after reaching Flawless. The tips and tricks mentioned in this article should provide beginners and veterans alike with enough information to cheese some of the spots.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

