Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 7 to 14): Trials of Osiris begins, Warden of Nothing Nightfall, bonus Vanguard ranks, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will be entering its third week, with a few tweaks and buffs to the Solar 3.0. Warlock and Titans, in particular, are going to have their abilities and behaviors buffed with Hotfix 4.0.1.2. Additionally, everyone will be getting a new bunch of quests and seasonal challenges starting June 7.

In Week 3, players will be getting the next steps for the Bound in Sorrow seasonal quest alongside Pinnacle rotators in the Deep Stone Crypt raid and Prophecy dungeon. On June 10, the Trials of Osiris will return with new gears from Saint-14.

This article lists all the essential updates with the weekly reset.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 3 (June 7)

1) Warden of Nothing Nightfall

Warden of Nothing strike's final boss arena (Image via Bungie)

While Darkness has engulfed the Tangled Shore, the High Servitor's prison seems to have no problem hosting the Guardians for a fight. In the upcoming weekly reset, players can expect the Warden of Nothing strike to be in the Nightfall pools with the usual modifiers.

Assuming by the other Nightfall variant of the same strike, Warden of Nothing usually throws in all three types of Champions, namely Unstoppable, Overload, and Barrier. Shields are generally Void except in the boss room, but Guardians can go all out on the boss rather than fighting anyone else.

Players will earn bonus Vanguard ranks upon completion, which will help them pick up this season's ritual weapon.

2) Team Scorched

Team Scorched in Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

Team Scorched will be available for a week in the Crucible, as players will be given one scorched cannon to incinerate opposing Guardians.

Typically, there will be a seasonal challenge called Team Scorched, which will require Guardians to score 50 kills within this game mode.

3) Trials of Osiris begins

Trials of Osiris armor for all classes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After the first week of Season 17 and the Iron Banner challenges, Saint-14 will be getting some spotlight as Trials of Osiris returns.

Players will once again have to compete against each other in the 3v3 game mode, farming for reputations, engrams and exclusive gears.

Bungie released a new set of armor for everyone in this game mode ahead of this season. Additionally, there will also be an Exotic sparrow called Falcon's Chase, making its debut in Season 17.

4) Pinnacle rotators

Prophecy dungeon (Image via Bungie)

Like last week, two activities will replace the existing ones in the rotator pool, each rewarding Pinnacle gear upon completion.

The Deep Stone Crypt raid from the Beyond Light expansion alongside the Prophecy dungeon will be replacing the ongoing Garden of Salvation and Pit of Heresy.

However, the Pinnacle will only be rewarded at the end of each activity rather than each encounter.

5) Bound in Sorrow III

Bound in Sorrow questline leaked cutscene (Image via Destiny 2)

After Crow's arc with the Nightmare of Uldren, it is most likely the Commander's turn to face his genuine fears.

Starting June 7, players will get to play the next chapter of the seasonal quest, Bound in Sorrow. A seasonal challenge will be tied to it as well.

