Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall Guide (July 20th-27th): Warden of Nothing 

Week 11 of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer introduces the brand new Grandmaster Nightfall for Guardians to farm with end-game gear and for boosted exotic drops. The only modifier worth mentioning which is different from last week is "Shocker". The modifier applies arc pools to goblin kills that can damage Guardians over time.

Warden of Nothing is a Strike that was introduced in Year 2 of Destiny 2 with the Forsaken expansion. Guardians have to push through Cabals and Vex within a tally of five rooms, ultimately facing the High Servitor.

Listed below are loadouts and weapons for this week's Warden of Nothing Grandmaster in Destiny 2

1) Mobs and other enemies

Much like the Inverted Spire, Warden of Nothing also has a few rooms where the Cabal and Vex tend to battle it out against each other inside The Prison of Elders. This prison is located on the Reef, which used to have an Overseer called Variks, the Loyal as its warden.

The enemies that the Guardians are likely to face are all three kinds of champions namely: Barrier, Unstoppable, and Overload. Much like other nightfall strikes, the Warden of Nothing grandmaster will have enemies with Void and Solar shields. Unmatched elements, as usual, will do little to no damage to them.

2) Weapons

Fire teams with enough confidence and communication can run the old school combination of Izanagi's Burden and Double Divinity. This will lead to the melting of the champions very quickly as well as dealing damage to the final boss as well.

Guardians can replace the Izanagi with any auto-loading holster rocket launcher, Anarchy, Xenophage, or Sleeper Simulant to support the fire team by dealing massive damage to bosses.

The special grenade launcher, Truthteller, is an ideal pick for any class running the unstoppable modification. This weapon being a void energy type will handle both the shields and the Unstoppable Champions along with the perks of Blinding Grenades and Disruption Break for a boost to any kinetic weapons in the inventory.

Shayura's Wrath is becoming another ideal primary weapon for dealing with Overloaded Champions along with Void-shielded Minotaurs. Being a 600 RPM sub-machine, the slight reach in range makes it easy to stun champions or break shields in the same way.

The best weapon to handle Void shields and Overload Champions will be the hard-hitting 120 RPM hand cannon called the Bottom Dollar. With the maximum range among hand cannons, Bottom Dollar is the ideal weapon for clearing out shields, as well as additional enemies.

Unstoppable modifications should always be paired with a grenade launcher as Season 14 has provided the weapon type with the most overpowered modification, "Breach and Clear".

Since there are some Solar shields in the final room, the Beyond Light Scout Rifle Trustee isn't such a bad option paired with an anti-barrier modification. A curated Nightwatch with rapid hits and explosive payloads is a good choice as well as the latter creates small explosives which counts as an extra hit to the barrier of Champions.

Explosive Payloads in hand cannons work the same way.

3) Classes and Subclasses

Hunters can run an invisible build with a special finisher and the Ominoculus chest armor, or an Aeon swift exotic gauntlets for guaranteed heavy ammo drops.

Any Hunter running anarchy or burst damage loadout can go for the Celestial Nighthawk with the Bottom-Tree Solar subclass.

Warlock and the Titans should be having a loadout of pretty much the same caliber. Warlocks can go for a geo-mag "Chaos Reach" subclass for major damage or a well of radiance for a safer approach depending on the fire team.

The Titans can go for a Cuirass of the Falling star and a Thundercrash subclass for major damage, or the helm of Saint-14 and Ward of Dawn for a more defensive approach.

Guardians will get an adept version of the solar adaptive frame sniper rifle called the "Uzume RR4" after completing the "Warden of Nothing" nightfall Strike on grandmaster difficulty.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

