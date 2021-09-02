Radiant Dance Machines can be changed drastically for Destiny 2 Crucible and Gambit 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost introduced three new exotic armors for the three separate main classes in the game. Each piece represents different roles and synergizes with either a specific skill or a weapon.

However, Bungie has perhaps yet again miscalculated the damage output on two of their newly released exotics, therefore forcing them to disable them in-game for various activities.

Disabling exotic armor and weapons has been quite common for the Destiny 2 community, especially a few days after sandbox changes or the release of a major update. However, the exotic piece in question here is the newly released leg armor for the Hunter class, called "Radiant Dance Machines."

Disabling the Radiant Dance Machines and what could it mean in the future of Destiny 2

The exotic leg armor grants the Hunter class an infinite amount of dodges for a small time. Pairing it with the stasis subclass grants everyone a guaranteed ability to freeze an enemy after three consecutive dodges. Each dodge additionally refills the super energy, up to half, with a maximum of six dodges within the limited time.

All Hunters are already natural dance machines, but imagine being a Radiant Dance Machine. pic.twitter.com/uxgGRlcV0X — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 26, 2021

Radiant Dance Machines can be acquired by running a lost sector solo, at either the legendary difficulty or master. As the days went by in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, the usage of this armor piece grew inside PvP, more than PvE, which caught the eye of Bungie, therefore forcing them to disable the activities until further notice.

However, with the recent weekly reset, the company has apparently enabled the exotic again, only inside the PvE. This means that the Guardians can start and hop into activities freely like before with the Radiant Dance Machine equipped.

Hunters when they get Radiant Dance Machines pic.twitter.com/bY595IO4ZL — Bungie Game Big Funni (@destiny_thememe) August 26, 2021

However, the same cannot be said for the Destiny 2 Crucible Playlist and Gambit as both these activities require Guardians to go head-to-head against other players, leading to further exploits and unfair advantages.

Disabling a new exotic piece of armor could mean a lot of things. Whether this is temporary or permanent is unknown, but it will be interesting to see Bungie's approach and the changes they bring forth inside PvP.

With the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris coming on Friday next week, the Hunters will be looking forward to Bungie's rework on the newest exotic in Season of the Lost.

