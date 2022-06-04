How to complete At the Behest of the Empress triumph in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

With the second week of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted coming to an end, Guardians are slowly trying to achieve seasonal triumphs one by one. This season's title is Reaper, and players have to roam around and explore the haunted Leviathan while defeating Nightmares and completing objectives.

One of this season's triumphs is called 'At the Behest of the Empress' and is required for another triumph called 'A Guardian is a Guardian, even in a Nightmare.' The following article breaks down the process of completing the triumph through various mechanics inside the Derelict Leviathan.

At the Behest of the Empress triumph guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

At the Behest of the Empress triumph is tied to the Reaper seal for Season of the Haunted. You will need to be in the Leviathan open-world and look for two Nightmare enemies in the Royal Pools.

Main triumph required for the Reaper seal (Image via Destiny 2)

To get a clearer idea of who to defeat, enter the triumph section from your inventory, select the Season of the Haunted section, and look for the Derelict Leviathan tab. On the second page, you will see the 'At the Behest of the Empress' triumph with the objective.

Here's how to achieve it inside the Leviathan open-world.

1) Go to Royal Pools from Castellum

A path that leads to the Royal Pools (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you have spawned inside the structure in Castellum, head outside and keep going straight. You will see a few pillars in front of a massive entrance to your left, opposite the colossal Calus statue. Take that path as it will lead you straight to the location of the Royal Pools.

Door to the Royal Pools from the Pleasure Gardens (Image via Destiny 2)

You can even access the Royal Pools from Pleasure Gardens by taking the big oval-shaped door as shown in the image above.

2) The main event

Caiatl's assistance in the public event (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you are inside the Royal Pools location, you need to keep an eye out for two things. The first is a message that says, "Empress Caiatl offers support against an approachable threat," and the second is a small device with a blue Cabal logo on it.

Activating this device will spawn two of Caiatl's warriors, who will help you fight against mobs. You can do either of the two things to get the device to spawn:

You can wait for hours and keep clearing the Nightmares spawning in the Royal Pools. (recommended)

You can keep restarting the instance by going in and out of the Castellum.

The message to confirm the upcoming event on the Royal Pools (Image via Bungie)

Once these blue Cabal allies spawn, you will now be facing a lot of Scorn adds. They will keep spawning in numbers, so keep clearing them as that is the only way to get the two Nightmare bosses to spawn.

Once enough Scorns have been defeated, Au'gor, Devoted to Calus and Jai'ek, Supplicant of Calus, will spawn simultaneously. One is a Cabal Colossus, while the other is a Scorn Knight.

Jai'ek, Supplicant of Calus boss in Royal Pools (Image via Destiny 2)

After defeating both of them, you will earn the triumph 'At the Behest of the Empress,' which will further progress the Reaper seal.

