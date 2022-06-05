"Always thought a giant fireball would be awesome": Destiny 2 community reacts to the suggestion of flamethrower attack for warlocks

Destiny 2 players are having fun with the solar subclass as it has brought a sense of dynamism to all three existing classes. While some classes have had a better advantage, fans have wished more for the others.

The Warlock is one class for which players want more to be done in terms of moves. Many have hoped for an additional special move under Solar for the warlock class in a community post.

Over the years, the concentrated efforts by Bungie have helped Destiny 2 grow massively. Players can choose between three main classes and fine-tune each according to their choices.

In addition, they can also enjoy different subclasses. Each subclass gives each class special abilities, allowing one to refine their characters further and increase their potential.

Destiny 2 players react to the demand for a special move for Warlock

The original post was made by a Reddit user u/seen_some_s**t, who posted their demand for a new ability. They feel that the warlock class getting a brand new move like flamethrower under the solar subclass will be brilliant.

Others also shared their opinions on what they thought about the idea. One player was quite surprised that the ability resembling Kamehameha from Dragon Ball Z hasn't satisfied everyone.

Some think that an ability resembling that of Yondu's magic arrow from Marvel will also be a cool addition.

One player believes that if there's a third special move under solar for warlocks, it should be an extreme version of a past move.

It seems that some players have other ideas as they think the titan class should receive an anime-styled move.

Some are so inspired by the suggestion that they're ready to switch to the warlock class in Destiny 2 if such an idea comes true.

Another person pitched for the solar radiance move from the first game. They feel that the move can allow a player to become self-sustainable and not depend on anyone.

Some Destiny 2 fans just want a move that will allow them to damage single targets.

Some players are quite ambitious when it comes to making wishes. One of them wants to have a feature which would allow them to enjoy all the subclasses at once.

It seems that few want the other classes to be shown more love. One player stated that there should be a second special move to arc hunter.

It remains to be seen if Bungie will add a new special move for the warlock under the solar subclass.

