Bungie finally fixes one of the most broken cheeses in Destiny 2

Whenever Bungie comes out with a new update in Destiny 2, the entire community gets together and works out different cheeses in the game. These cheeses include getting additional item drops and quick ways to defeat bosses. Honestly, if cheese hunting was a sport, Guardians from the Destiny community would definitely bag one of the top spots.
The new Duality dungeon was recently introduced in Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2. Guardians were quick to notice a small bug that they exploited. Bungie was quick to patch that out as well.
Bungie fixes armor drop cheese in Destiny 2
Just like every other dungeon in the game, completing the Duality dungeon on Master difficulty rewards Guardians with Pinnacle gear once a week. However, Guardians soon realised that every time they completed the dungeon on the mentioned difficulty, they would receive Pinnacle gear.
After noticing this bug, Bungie patched it out, and the dungeon now drops Pinnacle gear only once. For every Master difficulty completion after the first successful attempt, the Duality dungeon will now reward Guardians with Powerful gear.
As usual, the community is not happy with it. Primarily because getting hands on Pinnacle gear is slightly difficult in the game. Members of the community have also complained about Bungie 'fixing' issues that everyone enjoys.
However, just like every other online debate, the Destiny 2 community also has members who support Bungie's decision.
Although there are two sides to this argument, it's evident that most of the community disliked the change that it brought. Interestingly enough though, one Guardian pointed out that this could be Bungie's way of testing out alternate leveling systems in the game. It's only a matter of time before the players find out what Bungie is actually up to.
What are Pinnacle and Powerful gear in Destiny 2?
With every season, the Pinnacle and Powerful gear caps keep changing in Destiny 2. Pinnacle gear refers to the highest level of gear in the game, with the Powerful gear coming in close second.
For the Season of the Haunted, the caps are as follows:
- Base gear level - 1350 Power Level
- Soft gear cap - 1510 Power Level
- Powerful gear cap - 1560 Power Level
- Pinnacle gear cap - 1570 Power Level
Currently, completing all weekly playlist challenges will reward players with Powerful gear. Here's a list of everything that players need to complete in order to get their hands on Powerful gear in Destiny 2:
- Strike, Gambit, and Crucible playlist activity completions
- Completing eight Bounties from planetary vendors
- Season pass drops
- Trials of Osiris (third win)
- Prime Engrams
- Exotic Engrams
Here's a list of all the sources for Pinnacle gear in the game:
- Weekly playlist challenges for certain weekly activities in Crucible, Gambit, and Strike
- Rewards from Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit for progressing through ranks
- Earning Clan XP for Hawthorne
- Latest Raid encounter completions
- Latest Dungeon completion
- Completing older Raids or Dungeons highlighted in the latest weekly rotation
- Trials of Osiris (seven wins, flawless)
- Nightfall: The Ordeal reward for scoring 100,000 points or more
- Iron Banner Bounties