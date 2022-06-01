Bungie finally fixes one of the most broken cheeses in Destiny 2

Whenever Bungie comes out with a new update in Destiny 2, the entire community gets together and works out different cheeses in the game. These cheeses include getting additional item drops and quick ways to defeat bosses. Honestly, if cheese hunting was a sport, Guardians from the Destiny community would definitely bag one of the top spots.

The new Duality dungeon was recently introduced in Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2. Guardians were quick to notice a small bug that they exploited. Bungie was quick to patch that out as well.

Bungie fixes armor drop cheese in Destiny 2

Just like every other dungeon in the game, completing the Duality dungeon on Master difficulty rewards Guardians with Pinnacle gear once a week. However, Guardians soon realised that every time they completed the dungeon on the mentioned difficulty, they would receive Pinnacle gear.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We have resolved an issue where Pinnacle gear was dropping more than once per week in the Master version of the Duality Dungeon. Starting today, Pinnacle gear will drop once per week per character in the Master dungeon. Repeated clears will drop Powerful gear. We have resolved an issue where Pinnacle gear was dropping more than once per week in the Master version of the Duality Dungeon. Starting today, Pinnacle gear will drop once per week per character in the Master dungeon. Repeated clears will drop Powerful gear.

After noticing this bug, Bungie patched it out, and the dungeon now drops Pinnacle gear only once. For every Master difficulty completion after the first successful attempt, the Duality dungeon will now reward Guardians with Powerful gear.

As usual, the community is not happy with it. Primarily because getting hands on Pinnacle gear is slightly difficult in the game. Members of the community have also complained about Bungie 'fixing' issues that everyone enjoys.

Prae @Praeyx @BungieHelp Why fix something clearly everyone was enjoying? @BungieHelp Why fix something clearly everyone was enjoying?

demonjoe 🥜 @demonjoeTV



Playing hard content rewards the players accordingly, please turn this into a feature in the future @BungieHelp Y'all really fixed an "issue" that was lowkey a solution to the repetitive leveling grind?Playing hard content rewards the players accordingly, please turn this into a feature in the future @BungieHelp Y'all really fixed an "issue" that was lowkey a solution to the repetitive leveling grind?Playing hard content rewards the players accordingly, please turn this into a feature in the future 🙏

Styx @styx_d2 @BungieHelp It should have been a feature since it gave players the option to not run gambit, crucible and the same strikes for the 17th season in a row for pinnacles. Not a single soul on the planet likes the current leveling process, give players something else to do for once. @BungieHelp It should have been a feature since it gave players the option to not run gambit, crucible and the same strikes for the 17th season in a row for pinnacles. Not a single soul on the planet likes the current leveling process, give players something else to do for once.

However, just like every other online debate, the Destiny 2 community also has members who support Bungie's decision.

Insanity VI @Drake707M @Praeyx @BungieHelp its not healthy for game progression and power creep, its fun to do "In the moment" but leaves people with no content to grind and in turn makes alot of content trivial and feel unrewarding when you flat out nuke it because you're over leveled 🤷‍♂️ @Praeyx @BungieHelp its not healthy for game progression and power creep, its fun to do "In the moment" but leaves people with no content to grind and in turn makes alot of content trivial and feel unrewarding when you flat out nuke it because you're over leveled 🤷‍♂️

BeTRa @B3TRa1 @demonjoeTV @BungieHelp You do realize that farming the same encounter over and over again, even on master is not hard content right..? It's unhealthy to game progression. I agree, the grind is repetitive but there is most likely better ways to fix that then to just farm pinnacles from free encounters. @demonjoeTV @BungieHelp You do realize that farming the same encounter over and over again, even on master is not hard content right..? It's unhealthy to game progression. I agree, the grind is repetitive but there is most likely better ways to fix that then to just farm pinnacles from free encounters.

Second/Chase ♠️【EN V-tuber】 @TSDKSecond @BungieHelp While I am annoyed that this got changed, and I hope it does get reverted/the idea gets revisited, I can see why this would get fixed. It was unintended. But I will say, this does bring a good learning opportunity, maybe farmable pinnacles would be healthy for the game? @BungieHelp While I am annoyed that this got changed, and I hope it does get reverted/the idea gets revisited, I can see why this would get fixed. It was unintended. But I will say, this does bring a good learning opportunity, maybe farmable pinnacles would be healthy for the game?

Although there are two sides to this argument, it's evident that most of the community disliked the change that it brought. Interestingly enough though, one Guardian pointed out that this could be Bungie's way of testing out alternate leveling systems in the game. It's only a matter of time before the players find out what Bungie is actually up to.

What are Pinnacle and Powerful gear in Destiny 2?

With every season, the Pinnacle and Powerful gear caps keep changing in Destiny 2. Pinnacle gear refers to the highest level of gear in the game, with the Powerful gear coming in close second.

For the Season of the Haunted, the caps are as follows:

Base gear level - 1350 Power Level

Soft gear cap - 1510 Power Level

Powerful gear cap - 1560 Power Level

Pinnacle gear cap - 1570 Power Level

Currently, completing all weekly playlist challenges will reward players with Powerful gear. Here's a list of everything that players need to complete in order to get their hands on Powerful gear in Destiny 2:

Strike, Gambit, and Crucible playlist activity completions

Completing eight Bounties from planetary vendors

Season pass drops

Trials of Osiris (third win)

Prime Engrams

Exotic Engrams

Here's a list of all the sources for Pinnacle gear in the game:

Weekly playlist challenges for certain weekly activities in Crucible, Gambit, and Strike

Rewards from Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit for progressing through ranks

Earning Clan XP for Hawthorne

Latest Raid encounter completions

Latest Dungeon completion

Completing older Raids or Dungeons highlighted in the latest weekly rotation

Trials of Osiris (seven wins, flawless)

Nightfall: The Ordeal reward for scoring 100,000 points or more

Iron Banner Bounties

