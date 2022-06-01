D.F.A. god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Bungie has been bringing back a lot of Destiny 2 weapons that were vaulted with the Beyond Light expansion. Things could have been a lot worse after the massive wave of content vaulting, but thankfully, the company is turning things around in Year 5.

Players have seen the return of four Opulent weapons alongside a whole new location, which used to be the raid arena in Year 1. In the midst of all this, one particular weapon, called the D.F.A, made its return to the Destiny 2 loot pool. It is a Hand Cannon, which can currently be paired with a lot of deadly perks.

This article will showcase the best perk combinations in D.F.A. inside PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for D.F.A. in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

D.F.A. is a Kinetic Hand Cannon that fires at 140 RPM, meaning it sits in the same category as weapons like Dire Promise, Eyasluna, and the Austringer.

However, D.F.A. comes with a total of 12 perks, most of which can be considered deadly pairings for high-end content.

While Season of the Haunted isn't the best time for Hand Cannons inside PvE, players can always choose to go for new weapons to dominate inside PvP.

You can acquire the D.F.A. this week (May 31 to June 7) from the Insight Terminus Nightfall. Typically, the adept version of this weapon will be available with the Grandmasters.

2) PvP god roll

D.F.A. best perks for PvP in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

As mentioned above, there are a lot of perks to choose from when it comes to using the D.F.A. Hand Cannon. However, Adaptive Framed weapons come with one disadvantage, which is the Range.

The following perk combination will help you inside PvP if you're using the D.F.A. Hand Cannon:

Hammer Forged Rifling for an increased amount of Range.

Accurized for more Range on the weapon.

Outlaw for an increased Reload Speed after precision kills. Adds an extra speed of 70 Reload Speed with a 0.9x multiplier for 6 seconds.

Rampage for increased damage for short duration up to 33%. The effect lasts for 3.5 seconds, where 10% damage is gained at 1x, 21% at 2x, and 33% at 3x.

Other viable perks are Triple Tap in place of Outlaw and Opening Shot in place of Rampage.

3) PvE god roll

D.F.A. Hand Cannon god roll for Destiny 2 PvE (Image via d2gunsmith)

D.F.A. can be quite useful in PvE as well, especially when Bungie brings in a Champion mod with Hand Cannons. Adaptive Framed weapons have an increased fire rate, which also helps clear adds.

The best perk combinations in D.F.A. for PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Stability, Range, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Triple Tap for a return of one ammo to the magazine after rapid precision hits.

Timed Payload for small explosive damage on the enemies after a short delay.

Vorpal Weapon is equally good in the last column, as you would want to use this against Champions and major enemies in later seasons.

