Every weapon that is getting removed from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen loot pool

After the start of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22, a lot of new Destiny 2 weapons will be added to the mix. However, this is bad news for some gears introduced in Year 4. Naturally, quite a few gears are already listed to get removed with the start of the next expansion, as they might be replaced with new ones.

Bungie's Senior Community Manager has spoken more on this topic, saying that players might buy these items from Xur. While Bungie is working on reducing Nightfall to a three-week rotation, the upcoming few TWABs (This Week at Bungie) might contain some concrete information.

List of weapons that will be rotated out once Destiny 2 The Witch Queen goes live

Content-vaulting will be upon Destiny 2 once a new expansion is released. That has always been the case, especially with the start of Beyond Light in Year 4. While the vaulting won't be as major as the last expansion, players will still lose a major location, exotic quests, and a lot of weapons.

Some of these weapons helped shape the meta in Year 4, but Bungie replaced them with new ones in season 16. The list of weapons that won't be part of the loot pool are as follows:

Trials of Osiris: Igneous Hammer, Sola's Scar.

Nightfall Strikes: The Swarm, Shadow Price, Uzume RR4, and Hung Jury SR4.

Iron Banner: Multimach CCX, Timeworn Spire, Guiding Sight, Steady Hand.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 A few notes from the team:

- In an effort to address player feedback and reduce Nightfalls to a 3 week rotation, four weapons will be removed next season.

- On occasion, Xûr will offer these for purchase with a random roll.



Igneous Hammer, Multimach CCX, and Steady Hand are some of the hardest-hitting weapons in Destiny 2 for PvP. However, Shadow Price, Uzume RR4, and Hung Jury SR 4 are viable choices, even in high-tier PvE content.

While there have been mixed reactions from the community, Bungie has already announced the return of two Nightfall weapons in The Witch Queen. The umbral focusing related to all four Beyond Light seasons will be removed, which gives players approximately three weeks to farm God Rolls.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 As said above, we'll throw reminders in to upcoming TWABs to spread awareness. Feel free to keep hitting us with questions.



Weapons from the legendary engram pool will be circling out as well, and players will lose all vendor tokens in their inventory with the start of The Witch Queen.

