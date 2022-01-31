A Google AdSense might have just leaked upcoming Destiny 2 exotics in The Witch Queen 

Bungie recently revealed some official Destiny 2 content which got everyone wondering if the move was even intentional. So far, the community has gotten to see confirmation on sandbox changes, alongside a couple of new weapons that will be added in with the expansion content.

However, a recent Google AdSense revealed something that neither Bungie's official Twitter, YouTube, nor even their Community Managers have teased. The AdSense showcases a video that features a couple of new possible exotic weapons for Season 16 and The Witch Queen expansion.

Possible exotic Railgun and Grenade Launcher teased for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Considering how these reveals have been scooped up by Google AdSense, this is still something that might have been done by Bungie. While the weapons featured haven't yet been confirmed to be exotics, chances are high that they will be. A Reddit user who goes by the name u/SnowBird8 linked to the video in a post on the r/DestinyTheGame subreddit.

The video itself showcases only gears such as the two new possible exotics alongside what appeared to be the new Glaive archetype. The first few seconds of the video show a Titan firing Railgun, which could be considered to have the Arc element.

Players are speculating it to be a mixture of both the Thunderlord and Legend of Acrius, due to its electric output and Shotgun appearance.

There was also a small text at the bottom of the screen when this weapon was shown. It says "Season Pass Required", which means that the weapon can be accessed through the first few Season Pass levels in Season 16.

In the next few seconds, Guardians will be seen loading a Grenade Launcher and shooting Hive Larva projectiles from it. There are only a couple of Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2 right now that can shoot unique projectiles from them. They are:

Salvation's Grip which shoots stasis projectiles.

Colony which shoots seeking insectoid robots.

Judging from the appearance, it can be deduced as a Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Leaked Image from the Google Adsense (Image via Reddit)

There are also tidbits of the announced exotic pre-order SMG and the new archetype Glaive. The latter has new features to show in this trailer as well.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is still three weeks away, with players still awaiting the epilog for Season of the Lost.

