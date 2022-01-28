The Summoner and other Nightfall weapons to return in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen 

Bungie recently released its weekly blog post regarding Destiny 2 and its future updates. The TWAB (This Week at Bungie) had some interesting things to share with Guardians, which included returning weapons, reputation changes, and Lost Sectors.

With most people already experiencing the infamous sunset of gears with Beyond Light, Bungie is slowly bringing back legendary weapons with its current drop pool. After the Year 5 expansion goes live, players will be able to get The Summoner in a given Trials week, alongside two returning Nightfall weapons from the Year 1 Curse of Osiris.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is scheduled to go live on February 22, 2022 alongside the weekly reset.

Sunset weapons to return alongside The Summoner in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The Summoner was first introduced with Season of the Worthy, the same time when Trials of Osiris was introduced in Destiny 2. It is an adaptive framed 600 RPM Auto Rifle that sits in the Energy slot. However, re-issuing this gear means that Bungie might add in some new perks as well.

Season of the Lost saw a lot of perks getting added with returning weapons from previous seasons. From Forsaken weapons to Shadowkeep, it is safe to say that each gear works uniquely with both new and old perks.

The Summoner was known for being one of the most powerful Auto Rifles in the game. It came with god rolls such as Overflow and Elemental Capacitor for PvE, alongside Moving Target and Rampage for PvP. With other adaptive frames such as Gnawing Hunger, Scathelock, and Arc Logic, The Summoner will be a tight fit for most builds.

Benny @ShmurdaBenny



: youtu.be/4PKjVUKSDl8

PREVIEW Best Legendary Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 ( Did you know this existed? )PREVIEW Best Legendary Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 ( Did you know this existed? )📺: youtu.be/4PKjVUKSDl8⬇️PREVIEW https://t.co/KyvHwV07GG

Since The Summoner wasn't brought back into the drop pool from the beginning of Beyond Light, the solar Auto Rifle has missed out on a lot of good perks over the past four seasons. The new rolls that might become viable on The Summoner are:

Frenzy: Introduced in Season 13

Heating Up and Tunnel Vision: Introduced in Season 14

Encore and Harmony: Introduced in Season 15.

Players can also get their hands on the Adept version of The Summoner by reaching the Flawless card.

Duty Bound and Silicon Neuroma

Duty Bound and Silicon Neuroma (Image via Destiny 2)

Other than The Summoner being the main attraction of the recent TWAB, other returning weapons will have the Year 1 weapon that was vaulted by Bungie with Beyond Light. These are the Duty Bound Auto Rifle and the Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle.

Naturally, they will also be having their Adept variants after completing the Grandmaster Nightfalls in Witch Queen. Adding to The Summoner, the Witch Queen expansion will see the return of two Auto Rifles of the same archetype.

Also Read Article Continues below

This will be useful in PvE against Overload Champions, given Season 16's artifact mods.

Edited by Siddharth Satish