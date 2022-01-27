Banshee is selling PvP god roll weapons in Destiny 2 right now (January 27)

Banshee-44 just had his inventory rotate out with new gears in Destiny 2. Gunsmith's catalog tends to change the day after the weekly reset, alongside the mods rotating out each day. However, players will get certain perks on a given day with each weapon he brings in.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame A mortal blade, a stalwart shield.



The Lament Exotic Sword Quest is available from Banshee-44.

Today, Banshee-44 is selling god rolls that players might find useful inside PvP. These weapons include the Long Shadow Sniper Rifle and the Last Perdition Pulse Rifle.

'Long Shadow' and 'Last Perdition' god roll for sale in Destiny 2 from Banshee-44

The Long Shadow Sniper Rifle was introduced with the Year 2 Forsaken campaign. It got re-issued with new perks in Season of the Arrivals just before Beyond Light went live. It is an Adaptive framed weapon handy for 1v1 fights inside the Crucible.

Sitting in the Kinetic slot of the inventory, players can also equip other Energy primary weapons in the game.

The perks that Banshee-44 has brought in today in Long Shadow are:

ATB Long Range for a significant increase in range but a slight decrease in handling.

for a significant increase in range but a slight decrease in handling. Accurized Rounds for added range during PvP fights.

for added range during PvP fights. Snapshot Sights for a great increase in aiming speed. This perk is viable for all snipers if players want to use them inside PvP.

for a great increase in aiming speed. This perk is viable for all snipers if players want to use them inside PvP. Moving Target for increased movement speed alongside target acquisition while moving and aiming simultaneously.

Long Shadow god roll from Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

Adaptive framed weapons are usually targeted for PvP fights because their stats are different from other archetypes. With only a select few Adaptive Sniper Rifles present in the game, the Long Shadow is a great pick.

Another weapon that the gunsmith is selling is the void Pulse Rifle known as 'Last Perdition.' Getting the desired perks can be challenging since this weapon has been added to the World Loot Pool.

Thankfully, players won't have to do extra work, as Banshee-44 already came bearing the two best possible rolls for the Last Perdition.

Last Perdition (Image via Destiny 2)

The perks that Banshee-44 is selling on Last Perdition are:

Outlaw for a decrease in reload speed after a precision kill

for a decrease in reload speed after a precision kill Kill Clip for added damage after reloading

Guardians need to pick up these weapons as quickly as possible since the perks will change with the next daily reset.

