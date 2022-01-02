5 best Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 for PvP and PvE

Auto Rifles have been falling out of the main Destiny 2 meta for a while now. Be it Crucibles or high-tier Nightfalls, players seem to be using more robust alternatives like Hand Cannons or Arbalest that can get the job done quicker.

Jarv @Jarvenis



📺youtu.be/ns61j5lY4o8



#Destiny2 Destiny 2 | OP GNAWING HUNGER! How To Get The BEST Legendary Auto Rifle! Destiny 2 | OP GNAWING HUNGER! How To Get The BEST Legendary Auto Rifle!📺youtu.be/ns61j5lY4o8#Destiny2 https://t.co/YNqXQG4juq

However, a few Auto Rifles go underappreciated, which can be deadly inside competitive PvP and endgame PvE. The following article lists some of the best Destiny 2 Auto Rifles in Kinetic and Energy slots.

This weapon-type can quickly defeat rank and profile enemies, granting the wielder a godlike buff from exotic to legendary perks.

Destiny 2 players can pick up the following Auto Rifles before Witch Queen arrives

1) Gnawing Hunger for both PvP and PvE

Gnawing Hunger (Image via Bungie)

Gnawing Hunger is a 600 RPM Kinetic Auto Rifle that comes with a total of 5 perks in each of the last two slots. Being of the legendary rarity, it can be easily acquired via world drops while working inside PvP and PvE due to its range of perks.

Perks such as Extended Barrel and Accurized Rounds can already add a decent number of Ranges. Adding to that, Zen Moment contributes to the weapon's Stability alongside Rampage or Kill Clip adding to the damage.

More PvE-focused rolls involve Subsistence for partial reloads and Demolitionist for Grenade energy.

2) Chroma Rush for both PvP and PvE

Chroma Rush (Image via Bungie)

Another legendary Auto Rifle, Chroma Rush, is a 720 RPM Kinetic weapon introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. Due to its high fire rate, players can synergize with several available perks to make the weapon deadlier within the current sandbox.

For example, Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds can be grand for PvE and PvP. This is because both of these perks donate significantly to the weapon's Recoil and Range. However, the main factor lies within the last two slots.

While Feeding Frenzy and Rampage are considered best among PvP perks, Subsistence and Thresh can contribute significantly inside PvE.

3) Suros Regime for PvP

Suros Regime (Image via Bungie)

Suros Regime has been considered one of the scariest weapons to face inside Destiny 2 PvP. Firing at 600 RPM, this exotic Auto Rifle can increase its fire rate depending on how long the trigger is held down.

In addition, the weapon's intrinsic perk can activate health regeneration on kills. The catalyst, however, further increases its chances of proc.

4) Monte Carlo for PvP

Monte Carlo (Image via Bungie)

Monte Carlo is great for anyone looking to adopt a melee playstyle inside Destiny 2 PvP. The 600 RPM exotic Auto Rifle was introduced in Season of the Undying and had a base stat of 80 in recoil.

The intrinsic perk of the "Monte Carlo Method" regenerates melee ability fully after each kill with the weapon.

5) Tommy's Matchbook for PvP

Tommy's Matchbook (Image via Bungie)

Introduced with Destiny 2 Season of Worthy, Tommy's Matchbook is a solar 720 RPM Auto Rifle that holds 100 bullets in a magazine. While players can get burnt by holding down the weapon's trigger, the catalyst will grant the wielder with increased health regeneration while burning.

In addition, firing the weapon without aiming will apply less self-burn damage. This works perfectly as Tommy's Matchbook has increased hip fire accuracy, which is also excellent for 1v1 close-range fights.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi