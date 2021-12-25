How to get the Sleeper Simulant catalyst in Destiny 2 

Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 have proven to be extra useful in Season of the Lost due to the mod, Particle Deconstruction. This has completely shifted the meta in terms of dealing damage to bosses, where players are taking different measures from last season.

Powerful weapons such as One Thousand Voices, Reed's Regret, Threaded Needle, and Sleeper Simulant are the most prominent ones for DPS in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. However, the weapon in question here is the Year 1 exotic, Sleeper Simulant.

Naturally, players need to acquire the weapon before obtaining a chance of getting the catalyst.

How and where to get the Sleeper Simulant and its catalyst in Destiny 2

To get the Destiny 2 exotic Sleeper Simulant, Guardians need to head to the Tower and interact with the exotic archive. This is located on the right side of the Tower, in the middle of the gunsmith and Shaxx.

Once inside, everyone can look within the "Red War" section and acquire the weapon.

Inside the exotic archive located within the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

To buy Sleeper Simulant from the exotic archive, players need a total of 125,000 Glimmers, 1 exotic cipher, 200 Baryon Bough, and 1 Ascendant Shard. Glimmers and Baryon Boughs can be purchased from Spider at the Tangled Shore. However, players can get an exotic cipher from Xur by completing the weekly quest.

Once the Sleeper Simulant has been acquired, Guardians can now get the catalyst. Unlike Year 1 and 2, getting the catalyst for the exotic Linear Fusion Rifle is relatively simpler. Since Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen, players can get the catalyst by running Nightfall Ordeal strikes from the Vanguard node.

Nightfall Ordeal strike nodes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, the drop rate is rare as there's no data on whether the catalyst has an increased drop chance in higher difficulty. But still, it is much easier compared to running Prestige Spire of Stars from Year 2.

The catalyst for Sleeper Simulant adds two new perks to the weapon. They are:

Accelerated Coils for increased Charge Time and reduced Impact Damage.

Deeper Pockets for an increase in Ammo Reserves.

The Sleeper Simulant also got a PvE damage buff by 16% in Season of the Splicer. Adding 40% from the Particle Deconstruction mod in Season of the Lost, it packs a solid punch against high-tier bosses.

