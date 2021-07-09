All the Scribe recordings in Destiny 2 and where to find them

Season 14 of Destiny 2 follows a unique plotline that the Guardians haven't seen before. The people of the last city have been forced to share their land alongside their long-time enemies, "The Fallen." However, this term has been given to a group of the race that has been tainted to the eye of humanity, where the term "Eliksni" is the right and proper way to address them.

Mithrax, the Kell of House Light, is the current leader of the fallen refugees residing within the Last City in Destiny 2. His daughter, Eido, a scribe of House Light and assistant to her father, looks into the records for the Eliksni. So naturally, there are some words she wants to share with the Guardian.

Eido, the daughter of Mithrax, has left behind nine recordings for the Guardians to find, spreading across the Eliksni Quarters. This seasonal location can be accessed from H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2.

All the locations for Eliksni scribes in Destiny 2

1) Scourge on the outside

Upon spawning into the Eliksni quarters, Guardians will witness the broken down scourge from the "Scourge of the Past" raid in Destiny 2. A recording left by Eido can be found thereupon interacting.

2) Ship of Eliksni on the outside

Just opposite the scourge, a bit to the left, a white eliksni ship resides just outside the quarters. Guardians need to scan the ship to get the recording.

3) Saint-14 Graffiti on the ground floor

Past the white Eliksni ship, entering the quarters, Saint-14's graffiti can be found on the wall to the right. The Guardian will find another one of Eido's messages here.

4) Telecommunicator on the ground floor

Just opposite the Graffiti, guardians will find a couple of stairs. Right up the stairs lies a communication device on a crate. Guardians need to interact with the device to get another of Eido's scribes.

5) Ether tanks on the ground floor

This scribe can be found right after entering the Eliksni quarters. Guardians need to get up into the ruins, and Eido's fifth scribe can be found near an ether tank.

6) Shrine of the Traveller on the ground floor

Upon entering the quarters, Guardians can take the stairs on the right to find the broken shrine of the Traveler. One of Eido's scribing can be found here.

7) House Light banner on the ground floor

Just to the left, upon entering the Eliksni quarters, an updated banner from House of Light in Destiny 2 can be found. This banner represents the fact that the House of Light is once again under the protection of the Traveler. Another of Eido's scribing can be found here.

Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter (image source via Bungie)

8) Ghost on the top floor

Located just above the Traveler's Shrine, upon interacting with a ghost on a crate, the Guardian will find Eido's scribing.

9) Shank on the top floor

On the left side of the top floor, a shank resides on top of a table. Guardians can interact with it to get to the end of Eido's scribings.

After acquiring all nine scribings from Eido in Destiny 2, the Guardians can redeem the seasonal challenge: Path of the Scribe. This will reward 2x EXP and 150 Decrypted Data.

Edited by Srijan Sen