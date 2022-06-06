5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Solar 3.0 Titans 

Solar 3.0 in Destiny 2 has implemented many builds for all three classes aside from new abilities. Bungie has also released some seasonal mods that can make each class feel tankier, to the point where some characters are straight-up unkillable.

Titans, being introduced as a tank-based class in Destiny 2, have proven time and again that taking damage isn't the only thing they are good at. However, in the newest Solar rework, Titans are not only a tank for fireteams, but are simply immortal.

The following article lists the best Exotics for Titans that you can use with Solar 3.0.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Five deadly Exotics that you can use on Titans with Destiny 2 Solar 3.0

1) Loreley Splendor

Loreley Splendor Helm for Titans (Image via Bungie)

Loreley Splendor is one of the newer additions to the Titans' inventory, introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. Solar Titans have been known to withstand the mightiest of enemies with their healing, and Loreley Splendor takes it a step further.

Loreley's intrinsic perk, Cauterizing Flame, creates a sunspot at the user's location if they are critically wounded or cast a barricade. If you're looking for builds and Fragments surrounding this helm, you will already be granted restoration from the sunspots. So there should be no reason for players to opt for the seasonal mod, Classy Restoration.

Sol Invictus Aspect (Image via Bungie)

Pairing this Exotic with the Sol Invictus Aspect grants the user a great synergy of healing and damage.

2) Synthoceps

Synthoceps gauntlet for Titans (Image via Bungie)

Synthoceps have always been a meta for Titans inside the Crucible. It grants the user extra lunge range and melee damage while surrounded by enemies. However, Synthoceps works better with hammer throws and survivability in PvP, especially with the new Solar rework.

Titan's charged melee, Hammer Throw, can fully regenerate if the user picks up the hammer after throwing it. Landing the hammer also grants cure, and killing enemies will benefit you with added Fragments. Melee Wellmaker is the best mod to pair with this playstyle, as Solar wells can further regenerate abilities.

Ember of Torches Fragment (Image via Destiny 2)

Ember of Torches is a must for Synthoceps build, as each melee kill will make you and your allies Radiant. Roaring Flames Aspect can increase this damage up to 3 times.

3) Hallowfire Heart

Hallowfire Heart chest piece in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hallowfire Heart has been a part of the franchise since Destiny 2, year 1. While this Exotic has been pretty helpful to some with the old Solar subclass, the rework makes it one of the best armor for synergies.

Its intrinsic perk, Sunfire Furnace, improves the recharge rate of your Solar abilities. This rate will increase once you have your super ability fully charged.

Roaring Flames Aspect for more damage with your hammers (Image via Destiny 2)

Exotic grants 20 Airborne Effectiveness and 75% base regeneration with the Solar subclass equipped. This regeneration increases to 350%, granting you Grenade and Class ability in 10 seconds or less. Go for Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames for Aspects to get sunspots and increased damage with each hammer kill.

4) Heart of Inmost Light

Heart of Inmost Light chest piece (Image via Bungie)

Heart of Inmost Light pretty much does everything that Hallowfire Heart does. However, you can use the former in any subclass you want. This Exotic also does not ask you to have your Super ready. The intrinsic perk, Overflowing Light, empowers two abilities after casting once.

The Empower buff increases the regeneration rate of these abilities, which can sometimes even surpass the rate of Hallowfire Heart. Seasonal mod, Classy Restoration, and 100 Resilience will keep you alive throughout activities, alongside activating Fragments and looping various buffs.

Ember of Singeing Fragment (Image via Destiny 2)

Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames are recommended for use with this Exotic.

5) Phoenix Cradle

Phoenix Cradle leg armor for Titans (Image via Destiny 2)

Phoenix Cradle is intended for those who want to play the healing Titans for their respective fireteams. Its intrinsic perk, Beacons of Empowerment, makes Sol Invictus last twice as long. Any allies that pass through the user's sunspot will earn Sol Invictus and Restoration.

Phoenix Cradle is another Exotic that goes very well with the newest Solar rework, especially with aspects such as Sol Invictus. You can even pair it with mods such as Well of Life and Classy Restoration to become near unkillable inside high-tier PvE activities.

