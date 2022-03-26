5 best Titan exotics for Destiny 2 PvP

Destiny 2 PvP is a place where players can showcase their weapon skills and class abilities. Although Bungie has tried to focus more on weapon fights between Guardians in the Crucible, some things won't budge even with the most significant patches. Exotic armor is a part of this category.

Titans are known to punch and kick their way through enemies with a boost from a few gears. Be it inside casual Control or competitive Trials, equipping some exotic armor can be a celebration for your teammates and a death sentence for your opponents.

The following article breaks down the five most potent Titan exotics you can use inside Destiny 2 PvP.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the writer's opinion.

5 of the most potent Titan exotics to use inside Destiny 2 PvP

1) Synthoceps

Synthoceps (Image via Destiny 2)

Synthoceps is an exotic gauntlet for Titans, which increases the melee lunge range of the wielder. It has been in the game's sandbox since Year 1, allowing players to have increased melee distance and damage. However, the damage increases only if more than one enemy is in a single place.

Subclasses such as Bottom-Tree Sunbreaker, Middle-Tree Striker, or even Top-Tree Striker are viable choices to synergize with this exotic.

2) Dunemarchers

Dunemarchers leg armor for Titans (Image via Destiny 2)

Dunemarchers exotic leg armor for Titans has undergone so many nerfs that it is now ridiculous. This unique gear was used to chain lightning damage from Guardians to Guardians, even if it was a dead body lying inside the Crucible. However, this was fixed with the 30th Anniversary patch in December 2021.

The beauty of the Dunemarchers is its Arc-chaining capability with any melee charge, be it from either the Top, Middle, or Bottom Tree.

3) One-Eyed Mask

One-Eyed Mask Titan exotic (Image via Bungie)

While using One-Eyed Mask might require a bit more skill than Synthoceps and Dunemarchers, few have lived to tell the tale as a potent user of this exotic headgear. Taking damage while wearing this will grant you a Vengeful buff that marks the target. Killing that very target will give you an over shield.

This is very effective inside competitive PvP game modes such as Trials of Osiris or Survival. What makes this headgear even more remarkable is that you can rock it with any subclass.

4) Citan's Ramparts

Citan's Ramparts gauntlets (Image via Destiny 2)

Citan's Ramparts embodies what the Titans should be like for a fireteam. Casting barricades allows the wielder and their allies to shoot through it while blocking any incoming damage from enemies. This is great for stalling fights during Trials match points and peeking at long-range maps.

You can even revive a downed teammate inside Trials while your third ally distracts by shooting the enemies through the barricade. It can be used both as an offensive and a defensive option.

5) No Backup Plans

No backup Plans exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

If you're a Titan, chances are that you love running around with a Shotgun while punching people. What if there was an exotic that synergizes these two and makes the class even stronger?

No Backup Plans was introduced in Season of the Lost, meaning it is still new and is adjusting to the community's playstyle. However, it can surpass even the best gears in the game in terms of survivability. It grants a void over shield by consuming your charged melee energy after getting a Shotgun kill.

Pairing this up with the likes of Bastion Aspect and Offensive Bulwark grants infinite over shield and grenade energy.

