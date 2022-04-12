Renewal Grasps and Loreley Splendor to be nerfed in Destiny 2 PvP 

Roughly two months after The Witch Queen's release, Destiny 2 has already seen the adjustment of numerous playstyles surrounding new exotics. However, few have been making the news lately inside PvP due to their ridiculous exploits in competitive Crucible matches.

Hunter's Renewal Grasps Gauntlet is known for creating damage resistance fields within a huge radius, while Loreley Splendor increases any damage output created by sunspots. However, Bungie finally addressed this as Destiny 2 Community Manager, dmg04, took to Twitter on April 11.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen exotic gear to get nerfed for PvP in the future

As mentioned earlier, Renewal Grasps and Loreley Splendor Helm are the two newest exotics in the game that are causing a lot of havoc inside the Crucible. These two gears can be farmed via the solo Lost Sectors or can be acquired through Ikora after the Legendary campaign.

Both of these exotics have amplified some of the abilities of Stasis Hunters and Solar Titans to their max, shifting the balance of team fights. A recent tweet from Bungie confirmed the changes that will be brought into the game's sandbox sometime in the future.

The Armor team has been monitoring PvP and is investigating tuning changes to Renewal Grasps. We expect to have more info later this season.



Destiny 2's Community Manager stated the following regarding the upcoming changes:

The Armor team has been monitoring PvP and is investigating tuning changes to Renewal Grasps. We expect to have more info later this season. Stay tuned for more.

After being asked about Titan's exotic Loreley Splendor Helm, he further stated:

Team is looking at that too.

Renewal Grasps was known to capture a large portion of the map at the start of each round, mainly in Trials and Survival playlists. Shattering the Duskfield crystal allows ability regeneration, granting Hunters another grenade in the same round. On the other hand, Loreley Splendor spawns a sunspot after the user gets wounded.

Sunspot can then further increase the damage dealt by the wearer, leading to one-shotting opposing Guardians in the Crucible.

Based on the announcement made by Bungie, the change will only be implemented for PvP as there are no game-breaking exploits reported inside PvE. Everyone can expect these nerfs to arrive next season as additional information and official patch notes are due for the latter part of Season 16.

