5 best Hunter exotics for Destiny 2 PvP 

Hunters are the epitome of trickery and mobility when it comes to Destiny 2 PvP. Cloaking themselves while jumping all over the map, the entire community has been split on the topic of Hunters and their balance inside the Crucible for over four years.

The following article breaks down the best exotics you can go for while playing Hunters in the Crucible.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five of the most deadly Hunter exotics in Destiny 2 PvP

1) Renewal Grasps

Renewal Grasps (Image via Bungie)

Renewal Grasps was introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, and it became an instant favorite among Hunter mains. The exotic provides extra resistance to the wearer and their allies if they are within the Duskfield radius.

In addition, each Duskfield grenade covers an extra area. This helps any team to take control of the map, as enemies won't be able to enter the Stasis field, and allies will be able to resist any incoming damage from enemies.

2) Khepri's Sting

Khepri's Sting (Image via Bungie)

Khepri's Sting is one of the oldest exotic armors in the game, which was introduced way back in Season of the Opulence. Full melee energy casts a smoke bomb when hit, granting the wearer true sight.

Pairing this exotic with Trapper's Ambush and Stylish Executioner will add to the true sight. The Stylish Executioner Aspect will grant wallhacks to anyone who is suppressed or affected by Volatile Rounds. This includes Trapper's Ambush and Smoke Bombs.

3) Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit (Image via Destiny 2)

While on the topic of Void exotics, Graviton Forfeit is another armor piece that gets overlooked a lot by the Destiny 2 community. It increases the duration of invisibility, granting regeneration of melee energy and increased Recovery.

Pairing this with Aspects such as Vanishing Step and Trapper's Ambush grants infinite invisibility. The Echo of Dilation Fragment grants improved radar and movement speed while crouched. The trick behind using this exotic lies in crouching, as sprinting will give away your position to the enemy.

4) Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown (Image via Destiny 2)

The Wormhusk Crown is one of those exotics that can make your opponents rage, similar to the One-Eyed Mask. It adds survivability to Hunter's mobility by granting extra shields and health after a dodge.

Any Hunter with the right amount of Recovery and Mobility is guaranteed to win a 1v1 fight since Wormhusk was given a second chance with an extra bit of health.

5) Stomp-EE5

Stomp-EE5 (Image via Bungie)

Arguably one of the best exotics for Hunters in both PvE and PvP, Stomp-EE5 grants Hunters a ridiculous amount of Mobility. This allows the class to breeze through jumping puzzles, and confuse opposing players by being in the air for the most part.

Another thing about Stomp-EE5 is its synergy with every subclass present in the game. Be it Stasis, Solar, Void, or Arc, this piece of exotic gear can grant Hunters more speed than a Striker Titan or an Icarus Warlock. However, players are recommended to use the Icarus Grip mod on any Legendary weapon.

