Shayura's Wrath god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Submachine Guns are one of the most-picked weapon types inside Destiny 2 PvP. While it is obvious how much Guardians love firing SMGs with their respective builds for add clearing, the weapon type is just as lethal in melting Guardians in the Crucible as well.

At this weekend's Trials of Osiris on April 8, players will have a chance to get an Adept version of Shayura's Wrath after reaching the Flawless card. The following article breaks down the best perks for both PvP and PvE. Being a Void weapon also adds benefits to the refined 3.0 subclass.

All the best perks for Shayura's Wrath in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Shayura's Wrath is a 600 RPM Precision Framed SMG that deals Void damage. It was introduced in Season 14 and can be synergized with all Void Fragments and Aspects. This weapon is great for mid-range combat in PvP, as damage perks such as Kill Clip and Adrenaline Junkie calculate approximately up to 0.8 seconds TTK (Time to Kill) on Guardians.

Being a Precision Framed weapon means more Range at the cost of Fire Rate. However, SMG being on par with Auto Rifles in the game gives a huge advantage to the former weapon type. The main upgrades are Recoil, Range, and Aim-Assists. The best PvP perks for Shayura's Wrath are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for added Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy and Stability while continuously holding down the trigger.

Kill Clip for a 33% damage increase after reloading on kill.

Moving Target is a great pick in place of Dynamic Sway Reduction, as the former perk grants 10 Aim-Assist while in motion. Harmony also increases 20% damage after scoring a kill with another weapon in the inventory.

Shayura's Wrath PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2)

The best perk combinations to go for inside PvE are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and Recoil Control.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Tunnel Vision for a great increase in Accuracy and aiming speed after reloading on kill.

Adrenaline Junkie for a 33% damage increase at 5x stack. This stack can be gained all at once with a grenade kill, or one by one with a weapon kill.

Shayura's Wrath is a great choice of weapon as this is guaranteed by Trials of Osiris, unlike Funnelweb from World Drop Pool. Mods such as Volatile Rounds and Elemental Wells can synergize very well inside Destiny 2 PvE activities.

