Xur is selling god roll Exotic armor for Titans in Destiny 2 right now (May 27 to 31)

Amidst all the hype with the Destiny 2 dungeon, Xur has come bearing some good loot for players. With the recent daily reset, the Exotic vendor is back for the first time since the launch of Season 17. Typically, there are some incredible amounts of wares to be had from his inventory.

The Agent of the Nine can be found in the Tower near the Hanger area. Users can spawn in the Courtyard, turn left, go through the stairs, and look for the Exotic vendor on the back stairs. While his Legendary wares might be underwhelming for some, he did bring in Exotic gears worth picking up for endgame content.

Xur inventory in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 1 (May 27 to 31)

Over the past few months, Xur has been the source of many gamers' builds. From selling high stat Exotic and Legendary armor to god roll weapons, any Guardian can build their character from the ground up if they wait for Xur's arrival every weekend.

There is always at least one guaranteed piece of Destiny 2 gear each week, be it an Exotic gear, Legendary weapon, or armor.

#Destiny2 #TwitterBot Xur is selling:The ColonyHeart of Inmost Light4-29-2-8-9-12 (64)Wormhusk Crown17-6-7-9-11-10 (60)Karnstein Armlets22-7-3-7-2-21 (62)Mob-Res-Rec-Dis-Int-Str Xur is selling:The ColonyHeart of Inmost Light4-29-2-8-9-12 (64)Wormhusk Crown17-6-7-9-11-10 (60)Karnstein Armlets22-7-3-7-2-21 (62)Mob-Res-Rec-Dis-Int-Str#Destiny2 #TwitterBot

This week, Xur's Exotic wares include The Colony Heavy Grenade Launcher, Heart of Inmost Light chest piece for Titans, Wormhusk Crown headpiece for Hunters, and Karnstein Armlets for Warlocks. However, the one that stands out the most out of these four is Titan's chest piece.

The Heart of Inmost Light chest piece this week (Image via Destiny 2)

With artifacts mods, artifice armor, and Resilience buffs, Season 17 paves the way for maximum Resilience builds among players. A 0 Resilience user can reduce their health by 75%, while a 100 Resilience gamer with resists mods can tank the same damage and lose health by 10%.

Heart of Inmost Light with a Resilience spike is pretty much the best of both worlds for Titans. Using an ability in any subclass can empower the other two, increasing the damage to Grenade and Melee while granting faster regen to everything.

The Hunter chest piece worth picking up (Image via Destiny 2)

Xur's version of the Exotic chest piece this week comes with a base stat of 64, with 29 spikes on Resilience. This can easily help any Titan reach maximum Resilience, making them withstand any incoming damage inside high-tier activities.

Other gears worth picking up from Xur this weekend include the Legendary "The Took Offense" chest piece for Hunters.

Both the Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale Exotic weapons are being sold with the Moving Target perk, which could prove deadly inside PvP.

