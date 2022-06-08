All Calus Bobblehead locations for weeks 2 and 3 in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted 

Collectibles in Destiny 2 have always been special for the players. While collecting might be someone's hobby in-game, some of them hold the key to unlocking a seal or a title. From numerous dungeons, raids, and other activities, Bungie has been hiding collectibles since Year 1 for everyone to explore and gather.

With the release of Season 17 and a new accessible open world, Bungie added another set of collectibles that can be acquired every week. These are called Calus Bobbleheads and are scattered around many places within the Leviathan.

Some of these are time-gated, so you can pick up a total of six Bobbleheads that Bungie has released in the first three weeks. Acquiring these Bobbleheads will earn you the triumph "#1 fan" required for the Reaper seal in Season 17.

The following article will guide you through two Calus Bobbleheads, one in week two and the other in the ongoing week.

Location for the two Calus Bobbleheads in weeks 2 and 3 of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

1) Week 2: Sever Reconciliation

Inside the Sever Reconciliation mission in week 2 of Season 17 (Image via Bungie)

For the fifth Bobblehead, you will first need to head to your Destinations tab and launch the "Sever Reconciliation" mission inside the Moon. Once you're done, you will spawn in the same location as you did in the first week, only now with the Bobblehead near you. Shoot the fuses to open the path through the pipes.

The endpoint of the first pipe in Sever Reconciliation (Image via Bungie)

Once you see a bunch of cylinders on the opposite side of the exit hole, you will know you're in the right direction. You can also refer to the image given above. Take a right after getting out of the pipe, where you will see another entrance to a pipeline.

Calus Bobblehead location inside the second pipeline of Sever Reconciliation mission (Image via Destiny 2)

After you enter the second pipeline, go straight and look to the first left. You will find a Calus Bobblehead placed there. Once you pick it up, you can either choose to replay the entire mission or exit to Orbit.

2) Week 3: Sever Grief

Sever Grief mission starting node from the Moon (Image via Destiny 2)

This Bobblehead is located near the beginning of this week's Sever mission. Once you load in, head straight and take the narrow path to your right. Keep going through the underbelly until you come across a jammed door and a waypoint.

The waypoint asks players to set the ritual amplifier (Image via Bungie)

Once you set the ritual amplifier in front of the door, it will unlock. Go through it and look to your left. You will see a bunch of crates and boxes. The Bobblehead is located right behind these crates.

Calus Bobblehead inside this week's Sever mission (Image via Destiny 2)

Go to H.E.L.M. once you have acquired all the Bobbleheads. Place them all beside the Crown of Sorrow vendor, as shown via a waypoint. This will progress your tracker in the #1 Fan triumph needed for the Reaper seal.

