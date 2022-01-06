How to skip the Fallen Shield encounter in Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice 

The thing that keeps Destiny 2 players going, despite the overwhelming difficulty inside any activity, is the loot that comes in the end. Be it raids, dungeons or nightfall strikes, Guardians need to be able to overcome tons of challenges to get their desired rewards.

One of the endgame activities right now is the 30th Anniversary dungeon called Grasp of Avarice. Ranging across five different encounters, things tend to get tiring for everyone after running this activity multiple times. Some run checkpoints each week to quickly get the loot, while others skip an entire encounter.

The following article breaks down how to entirely skip the most boring Grasp of Avarice encounter, the Fallen Shield.

Players can use this workaround to skip the Fallen Shield encounter in Destiny 2

YouTuber Cheese Forever is one of the most reputed content creators in the community. He details exploits and bugs that players have found to make encounters much easier. Guardians need a high mobility Stasis Hunter and a sword for parkour to make this work.

To start, Guardians need to head onto the Fallen platform within the encounter where the thruster is located. A small cave can be found on the left-hand side of the platform.

The entrance to the workaround inside Fallen Shield encounter (Image via YouTube/Cheese Forever)

Players need to carefully keep ascending through this cave as there aren't many places for footing inside. Glacier grenades can also be utilized to help land within this glitched domain. The swords of choice can be either a Lament or an Eager Edge sword.

Glacier grenades inside the glitched Fallen Shield domain (Image via YouTube/Cheese Forever)

After parkouring their way through, Destiny 2 players will come across a black box floating in mid-air. However, the only way to deal damage here is through Hunter's Silence and Squall. The box will require two Hunter stasis supers to drain the Fallen Shield's health fully.

Guardians can go back the way they came from or completely wipe the fireteam by dying. Either way will direct them towards the encounter loot.

