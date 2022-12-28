The solo operative mod in the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is arguably one of the best ones to use for any player. This is one of those rare mods that greatly amplifies the damage from every aspect when a player plays the game alone.

The said mod increases the damage permanently across all PvE content when there's only one person in a fireteam. This makes it an ideal companion for those who might not have friends to play with or love to play the game alone. The mod also works with other buffs from multiple sources, making it stackable and highly useful.

This raises the big question: how to get the solo operative mod in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph? After all, the mod and its effects will be of no use unless and until a player gets to use them. To utilize its effects, players will need to know how to unlock it.

Thankfully, the method is quite simple, and players can do it quite easily once they become aware of the overall process. It begins with unlocking the seasonal artifact, which is found during a particular mission.

The solo operative mod takes time to unlock in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph but is well worth the effort

The process of unlocking the solo operative mod in Destiny 2 isn't too difficult, but the overall process is a bit complicated. It might not be very clear for those who have recently started the game, and Season of the Seraph might be the first time they’ve played it.

It all begins with getting Seraph Cipher, which will be needed as the first thing. This can be done from the "Hierarchy" mission, which is incidentally the debut of the Seraph season. Players must continue until the first cutscene and proceed with the following steps:

Go to the Helm.

Go down the stairs to find the Prototype Braytech hardware Exoframe.

The prototype will hand you the Seraph Cipher Artifact. This can then be checked from the inventory.

Once the Seraph Cipher Artifact has been received, it will need to be leveled up. This can be done by gaining XPs; each level unlocks a column.

To use the solo operative mod, players need to unlock the fifth column, which is incidentally the last one. So it will not happen instantly and require plenty of XP to unlock.

Once the fifth column has been unlocked, players can then unlock the said mod, and all its effects will be activated.

There's no rocket science to getting more XP, but the overall process can be hastened. Completing different bounties at all times will be extremely useful as they give out additional XP on completion. The ongoing Dawning event will also help Destiny 2 players get more experience points and accelerate their process of unlocking more mods.

The solo operative mod offers a 15% boost to all forms of damage when players play independently. It's perfect for those who play solo, irrespective of their PvE content. Because it is also stackable, the aforementioned mod has gained popularity in the current season.

