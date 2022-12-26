All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 4 (December 27)

A list of additional seasonal challenges is scheduled to be released with the upcoming weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. These challenges will allow players to increase their artifact bonus and reach level 100 in their Season Pass. Players can expect to receive nine challenges, seven of which have been revealed and are known today.

To summarize the upcoming challenges, players must unlock seasonal mods from the artifact and defeat Guardians inside Momentum Control. Additionally, certain obstacles require players to complete a Nightfall Strike in Hero difficulty or higher, craft an IKELOS weapon, and score precision calibrations.

The following article lists seven of the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 4 and the fastest ways to complete them.

List of upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season 19 week 4 and how to complete them

1) Entropic Shock

Stormcaller subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will have to defeat enemies using Arc or Void damage inside Heist Battlegrounds to complete this challenge. This is the same as last week's "In the Cold Light of the Sun," where players must defeat a certain number of enemies using either Void or Arc abilities or weapons.

Number of kills required to complete this challenge: 150

Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Seasonal Shaping I

Focusing Deepsight (Image via Bungie)

Players must unlock the pattern for any IKELOS v1.0.3 weapon from Season of the Seraph to complete the second challenge. Resonance Amps from Operation Seraph Shield guarantee a red-bordered drop with each Focus at the beginning of the week. Each IKELOS weapon requires five Deepsight versions to unlock the pattern, so players will need to target anyone first.

Having the 'Focusing Deepsight' upgrade from the Exo Vendor will also guarantee a red-bordered drop.

Number of patterns required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Mod Collector

Artifact mods (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this particular challenge, players must collect and unlock a specific number of mods from the current artifact. As there are no easy methods to acquire these, accumulating enough EXP to earn power bonuses and unlocking them over time is the only method available to players.

Number of mods required to unlock: 12

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

4) Precision calibration

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

This challenge requires players to defeat enemies with marksman weapons such as the Linear Fusion Rifle, Sniper Rifle, and Scout Rifle. Typically, bonus progression can be earned by defeating Guardians. Players are advised to use the Dead Man's Tale in PvP.

Number of kills required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

5) High-value Hunter

Primeval (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must load up the Gambit game mode to complete this challenge and defeat combatants. However, bonus progression will be granted upon defeating high-value targets. This includes Envoys and Primevals.

Calibration required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

6) Momentum Control

Momentum Control (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to defeat opposing Guardians inside Momentum Control. Bonus progression will be granted with kills alongside zone advantages.

Guardian kills required: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

7) Darkest Nightfall

Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

The final challenge in week 4 of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph requires players to complete any Nightfall Strike at Hero difficulty or higher.

Nightfall completions required: 3

Rewards: Nightfall weapon, Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust

Poll : 0 votes