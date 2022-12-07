Destiny 2 Heist Battlegrounds guide: How to complete the seasonal activity (Season 19) 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has brought forth one primary activity for everyone to participate in. The Heist Battleground requires everyone to infiltrate Warmind's bunker, cleanse the cryptolith, and extract Rasputin's sub-mind from different locations.

The following article breaks down every objective required to complete a Heist Battlegrounds on any planet, be it Moon, Europa, or Cosmodrome. There are a total of four steps in each run, with steps including:

Cleansing cryptolith on the surface.

Establish connection (Defend mission).

Breach by clearing Hive seals.

Defeat the final boss and charge by depositing batteries.

Completion spawns a Seraph chest, which requires 500 Seraph codes to unlock. Players can start the activity using the HELM node, simply titled "Heist Battlegrounds".

Heist Battlegrounds guide from Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (2022-23)

1) Gain entry to the Seraph bunker

The first objective requires players to defeat enemies, cleanse multiple Cryptoliths, and avoid lasers from Seraph towers. To avoid lasers, take advantage of your terrain, and keep an eye on the left side of your screen for a debuff counter, called Threat Detection.

Threat Detection from lasers on the Seraph towers (Image via Destiny 2)

Once the counter of Threat Detection reaches 0, you will die. Hence, as mentioned earlier, keep defeating enemies, look out for Champions, and cleanse a total of three cryptoliths. Once done, the laser towers will be disabled, and the path to the underground bunker will open up.

2) Establish a remote connection with Ana Bray

Upon entering, keep following the path until you see the objective that says "Establish a remote connection with Ana Bray". To start, interact with the console, and defeat multiple enemies until your Ghost is done scanning.

Defend Ghost (Image via Destiny 2)

Sometimes in between, you will need to defeat a special enemy called "Ravenous Raider", which will resume the scan again. Once done, follow the waypoint and avoid the lasers as they can one-shot you. Go through the vents until you come across a vault door with Hive seals.

3) Breach the vault door

To destroy the Hive seals, you will need to head to either the left or the right waypoints. Defeat the Chieftains and pick up the "PDT Refraction Cores". Use these cores in the middle of the room to shoot a laser on the Hive seals.

Destroying Destiny 2 Hive seals (Image via Esotericck)

The next part of the mission will be unlocked upon clearing all five Hive seals.

4) Charge batteries and defeat the final boss

Once you're in the final room, a boss will spawn in, which will have two phases. Once you drain away the first pool of its health, the objective will be updated to "Charge the Batteries: Battery Charge Level: 0/5". This requires you to pick up orbs and deposit five of them in mini-towers.

Defeating Destiny 2 Arc-charged Scorn (Image via Esotericck)

To find battery orbs, look for a special enemy called the "Arc-charged Scorn" throughout the room. As mentioned, defeat five of them, pick up the batteries, and deposit them as shown via waypoints. Once all five batteries have been deposited, shoot down the remaining health of the final boss.

Lastly, you can use 500 Seraph Key Codes to open a Seraph chest and gain a chance at acquiring a red-bordered seasonal weapon.

