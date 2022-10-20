How to earn the Ghost Writer seal quickly and gild it in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 

Destiny 2's Halloween take has brought in the usual Haunted Sectors, with the added benefit of acquiring rewards through multiple sources. Grinding enough activities and following objectives also has its perks, as completing all event challenges will grant players a title called Ghost Writer.

Similar to this year's Solstice, almost all of the seal's objectives are tied to the Event Card challenges. The following article will list all the triumphs available for the Ghost Writer seal and how to complete every challenge quickly to gild the title before November 8.

Ghost Writer seal and gilding it in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022

1) All the triumphs

The Ghost Writer seal at the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 consists of 16 challenges and 20 triumphs that each player should go through. Every challenge is tied to a triumph, as completing the former will lead to achieving the latter. However, you have less than three weeks to complete everything on the list.

The available triumphs for the Ghost Writer seal are as follows:

Cryptozoologist.

Bookworm I.

Bookworm II.

Bookworm III.

Head Will Roll.

Local Haunts.

Candy Corner.

Mystery Meet.

Sniperstition.

Automatic Transmission.

Third Shot's a Charm.

Shocking Conclusion.

Occult Ritual.

Strike the Deck.

Masked Bandit.

Happy Haunting Ground.

Completion of all these challenges will lead you to the Ghost Writer seal. However, you can also choose 12 everyday challenges alongside four gilded ones. The seal requires 16 completions, including any triumphs, whether standard or gilded.

2) Challenges and how to complete them quickly

As mentioned earlier, all of the following challenges are tied to Ghost Writer's triumphs, simultaneously leading to the completion of both. All 16 challenges can be tracked via the newly introduced Event Card within the Destiny 2 Quest tab. Here's how to complete each challenge quickly:

Cryptozoologist: Completing the introductory quest once will count towards this triumph.

Completing the introductory quest once will count towards this triumph. Bookworm I, II, and III: Earn Spectral pages via the "Investigation" exploit and turn them into Manifested pages inside Haunted Sectors.

Earn Spectral pages via the "Investigation" exploit and turn them into Manifested pages inside Haunted Sectors. Heads Will Roll: You will need to defeat 100 Headless Ones, with each run allowing you to defeat a maximum of 15. A fire team of three is recommended.

You will need to defeat 100 Headless Ones, with each run allowing you to defeat a maximum of 15. A fire team of three is recommended. Local Haunts: This is based more on your luck, where you will need to run Haunted Sectors through the playlist three times each on Nessus, EDZ, Europa, and Moon.

This is based more on your luck, where you will need to run Haunted Sectors through the playlist three times each on Nessus, EDZ, Europa, and Moon. Candy Corner: This depends on activity completion and enemy kills per instance. You can also check the Halloween tree on the Tower per week for approximately 3000 candies.

This depends on activity completion and enemy kills per instance. You can also check the Halloween tree on the Tower per week for approximately 3000 candies. Mystery Meet: You must purchase 3 Epic Mystery Bags from Eva, so have 3,900 candies ready.

You must purchase 3 Epic Mystery Bags from Eva, so have 3,900 candies ready. Sniperstition: You will need to score 100 kills with Sniper, so try to bring an Arc weapon in an activity for progressing another challenge called "Shocking Conclusion."

You will need to score 100 kills with Sniper, so try to bring an Arc weapon in an activity for progressing another challenge called "Shocking Conclusion." Shocking Conclusion: This can be done either at the same time with "Sniperstition" or via your Arc ability kills as well.

This can be done either at the same time with "Sniperstition" or via your Arc ability kills as well. Third Shot's a Charm: You need 500 kills with Pulse Rifle, with PvP kills granting bonus progression.

You need 500 kills with Pulse Rifle, with PvP kills granting bonus progression. Automatic Transmission: You will need 300 kills with Auto Rifle, with PvP kills granting bonus progression.

Festival of the Lost challenges (Image via Destiny 2)

Checkpoints such as Shuro Chi will help defeat multiple enemies at once for weapon-specific challenges. Here's the guide to the checkpoint. Additional challenges include:

Occult Ritual: You must complete playlist activities such as Strike, Crucible, or Gambit. However, ending Strike will also help progress another challenge called "Strike the Deck."

You must complete playlist activities such as Strike, Crucible, or Gambit. However, ending Strike will also help progress another challenge called "Strike the Deck." Strike the Deck: You can choose to complete Vanguard playlist Strikes for 13% progression or Ketchcrash for 16%.

You can choose to complete Vanguard playlist Strikes for 13% progression or Ketchcrash for 16%. Masked Bandit: Play 6 PvP matches wearing any Festival of the Lost mask.

Play 6 PvP matches wearing any Festival of the Lost mask. Happy Haunting Ground: Pretty self-explanatory, where you have to run 35 Haunted Sectors.

Each challenge mentioned above will complete all sixteen triumphs for the standard Ghost Writer Destiny 2 triumph.

3) Gilded triumphs

Ghost Writer gilded triumphs (Image via Destiny 2)

After obtaining the standard version of the Ghost Writer seal, you can choose to gild it by completing additional objectives. They include:

One of Many: Assemble a fire team of your own and defeat 15 Headless Ones in a single Haunted Sector in all four locations. Players need to hit a Headless One at least once.

Assemble a fire team of your own and defeat 15 Headless Ones in a single Haunted Sector in all four locations. Players need to hit a Headless One at least once. Masked Mayhem: Complete any endgame activity such as Raids, Dungeons, Grandmaster Nightfalls, or Trials of Osiris while wearing a Festival mask.

Complete any endgame activity such as Raids, Dungeons, Grandmaster Nightfalls, or Trials of Osiris while wearing a Festival mask. Deathless One: Do not die inside the Haunted Sector in each location.

Do not die inside the Haunted Sector in each location. Sweet Tooth: Keep gathering candies by completing activities, up to 30,000.

The gilding of the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost triumph will reset again next year.

