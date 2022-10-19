Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Haunted Sector guide

Players may already be aware of the rough start to Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost. From server throttling issues to numerous error codes, it was disappointing for the community to see so many bugs at launch. However, the bugs seem to have been addressed now, with the game's celebrations in full swing. The Haunted Sectors have made a return once again.

For those who are hopping into the Festival of the Lost for the very first time, a Haunted Sector is somewhat similar to a regular Lost Sector. The enemies that Guardians face in a Haunted Sector are different and have a funny twist to them. Here's a quick guide on how to complete the Haunted Sector in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost.

How to complete a Haunted Sector in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

The premise of this activity is rather simple, with Guardians required to head into this activity and defeat multiple "Headless Ones". These Headless Ones were knights at one point in time, and some of them, in fact, were even Guardians before. Fitting into the Halloween theme, their heads have been replaced with a huge glowing pumpkin.

These enemies are exclusively available during the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2. Once Guardians head into a Haunted Sector, here's what needs to be done:

Guardians will have to first clear ads that spawn at the entrance, up until they make their way deeper into the sector.

Once inside, a small area should be highlighted. It will be quite similar to the Splinter Mine diffusal activity that's available in the Prison of Elders strike.

Guardians will have to stand in these circles to complete a summoning ritual.

These summoning rituals bring forth a Headless One.

Multiple summoning ritual zones can be found in a Haunted Sector, and Guardians will have to complete a total of 10 summoning rituals to summon the boss of the Haunted Sector.

This boss fight has phases to it, pretty much like all the boss fights in Destiny 2 activities.

Everytime the boss loses 1/3 of his health, he pops a shield that is immune to all types of damage.

The only way to remove this shield is by completing summoning rituals to summon a Headless One. Defeating these new Headless Ones will now drop Pumpkin Charges.

Guardians will have to throw these Pumpkin Charges to break this shield. The entire shield breaking process needs to be repeated twice, following which the boss is defeated.

There's a final chest that spawns after the boss is defeated, which drops Festival of the Lost weapons in Destiny 2.

Looking at the steps above, the process is fairly simple, and it's easy to defeat the Headless Ones. Most Guardians should easily defeat 10 Headless Ones way before the given time limit expires in the Haunted Sector. In this activity, defeating a Headless One is important because it helps Guardians manifest spectral pages.

Interestingly, this aspect was bugged at launch, with several Guardians complaining of not receiving manifested pages despite having the buff. Bungie has reportedly deployed a fix for the same, but a few Guardians are still reporting this issue. Nevertheless, it's still the first day of the event. Given that there is plenty of time before the event expires, Guardians will have enough time to farm all the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost weapons.

Poll : 0 votes