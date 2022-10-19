Destiny 2 god roll guide: Mechabre for PvP and PvE 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder introduces the last annual event of the year, the Festival of the Lost. Players from all over the world will be able to participate in the Haunted Lost Sectors, collecting pages and defeating Headless enemies. Typically, there are multiple gears to be had with this event.

The new Sniper Rifle, Mechabre, can be obtained by running the Haunted Sectors and by defeating a bunch of enemies. Players can find this activity node in the Tower, as it can hold a maximum of three players through matchmaking or fireteam.

The following article will guide you through the best perk combinations in the Mechabre Sniper Rifle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations in Mechabre Sniper Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

Mechabre is an Aggressive Framed Arc Sniper Rifle which can provide its services in both PvE and PvP. This particular archetype consists of high impact and Range, making its value known, especially in boss DPS. The latest Arc subclass rework can also work with the Weapon.

Mechabre also has some of the lowest spikes in Handling and Stability, which makes it slower than most archetypes in the game. However, as mentioned before, damage numbers can compensate for the low stats.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Mechabre can be a great addition to Crucible loadouts, as it has the most substantial potential for a single body-shot kill on Guardians with a fire team or using buffs. While players prefer an Adaptive Framed archetype for fast-paced gameplay, getting body shots inside Trials or Survival can be equally lethal.

The best perk combinations on the Mechabre Sniper Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for more Stability and Handling on the Weapon.

Steady Rounds for Stability and Airborne Effectiveness.

Snapshot Sights for a significant increase in aiming speed.

Opening Shot for increased Range and Accuracy with the opening shot of the magazine.

Moving Target is also an excellent perk for aim-assists, alongside High-Impact Reserves for 3% to 6% increased damage in PvP. However, instead of Snapshot Sights in the first column, No Distraction for less flinching or Perpetual Motion for Stability and Handling while moving are great replacements.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The PvE is where players will take this Weapon out for the most spin. Being an Aggressive Framed Sniper, specific scenarios and buffs can dish out even more damage than most Heavy weapons in the game. Pairing these weapons with a Divinity in this season's Nightfalls can make life much easier for everyone.

Almost 5 out of the six Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season of Plunder consist of Arc burns, making Mechabre one of the best weapons to go for in loadout. In addition, Sniper Rifles are tied to Anti Barrier mods as well. The best perk combinations for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for more Stability, Handling, and Range.

Tactical Mag for Reload Speed and Stability.

Triple Tap for an ammo return to the magazine after precision hits.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% more damage to bosses.

The Auto-Loading Holster can also be a great perk, especially if players are planning on unleashing a Special-Heavy combo.

Poll : 0 votes