Destiny 2: Hunter Arc 3.0 build guide for infinite melee 

Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2 was introduced in Season of Plunder as the final piece of the Light subclass rework. Typically, players across all three classes have been busy with numerous Aspects and Fragments, alongside new weapons and armor pieces. From new Super abilities for Hunters to new melees for Titans, players are seeing their powers in a new light.

Amidst all the classes and builds, one particular synergy comes with the perfect balance of lethality and fun. Hunters, known for their mobility and sneak-heavy gameplay, can outnumber endgame activities just by chaining melee attacks. The following article lists the process of creating a powerful Hunter Arc 3.0 melee build.

Arc 3.0 melee build for Hunters in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) Standard abilities

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder introduced a brand new super ability for Hunters called Gathering Storm. It allows you to throw a lightning spear at a single target, or an enemy, damaging anything it is attached to, in addition to any adds present nearby.

Combination Blow (Image via Destiny 2)

For melee, you will need to use the Combination Blow melee ability and Pulse Grenade to overly stun any Overload Champions in a high-tier PvE activity. The key here is the melee, which will grant you a small amount of health and will refill your entire class ability by defeating targets.

2) Aspects and Fragments

The two Aspects you will need for this build are Lethal Current and Flow State. The latter will help you gain the "Amplified" buff by defeating jolted targets, further granting you class ability, energy, and resilience. The Lethal Current Aspect, however, increases the melee lunge range after dodging, which then jolts that particular target.

Lethal Current Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

The Fragments you will need for this build are as follows:

Spark of Resistance to grant you resistance against incoming damage while being surrounded by multiple enemies.

Spark of Magnitude for making your Pulse Grenade last longer.

Spark of Shock for jolting targets with your Grenade.

Spark of Ions to create an Ionic Trace by defeating a jolted target.

The idea here is to gain as much resistance as possible. A Tier 10 Resilience stat is recommended, aside from having a bit of Recovery. On the other hand, the Lethal Current melee and Combination Blow will do most of the work for you.

3) Gears and mods

For Exotic, Liar's Handshake is going to be your friend most of the time. This piece of armor is tailor-made for Hunters to charge in and punch enemies in the face. On top of getting healed from Combination Blow, Liar's Handshake will provide you with extra healing after stabbing your opponent with a second hit.

Liar's Handshake (Image via Destiny 2)

The perk states the following:

"Using your Arc melee ability or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch that will heal you."

However, keep in mind that any damage bonus from One-Two Punch will be reduced to 80% while the Exotic perk is active.

Hands-On mod (Image via Destiny 2)

For mods, you can use the following:

Melee Wellmaker for making Arc elemental wells.

Bountiful Wells for stacking mods.

Font of Wisdom for more increased Intellect after picking up a well.

Well of Ions for increased Melee damage after picking up a well.

Hands-On for increased super energy again with melee kills.

Having weapons such as Tractor Cannon can further increase your melee damage by 25%.

