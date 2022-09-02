Destiny 2: How to quickly craft Season of Plunder weapons

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has introduced many new weapons and armor pieces for players to choose from. Guardians always welcome new additions to their inventory, with Season 18 bringing in six different weapons with different archetypes. Each of them holds a unique set of perks, which can be further used in certain game modes and situations.

The six seasonal weapons that are available right now are as follows:

Tarnished Mettle Arc Scout Rifle

Blood Feud Stasis Submachine Gun

Brigand's Law Arc Sidearm

No Reprieve Stasis Shotgun

Sailspy Pitchglass Arc Linear Fusion Rifle

Planck's Stride Arc Machine Gun

The following article will guide you through the steps you can follow to quickly craft all of these seasonal weapons.

Steps to crafting all the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weapons quickly (2022)

1) Necessary unlocks

Weapon Treasure Map in Destiny 2 Star Chart unlockables (Image via Bungie)

To start things off, players will have to pick up two Reputes from the first two seasonal challenges this week. Use these to head to the Star Chart after finishing the weekly mission and open the "Pirate Crew" section. From there, look for the third unlockable under the "Navigator" section that says "Weapon Treasure Map". Unlocking that will increase weapon drops at the end of the Expedition.

After unlocking this, head to your "Captain's Atlas" via the Quest tab and equip the "Rotating Expedition Weapon Map" in exchange for 8 Map Fragments and 80 Treasure Coordinates. Map Fragments can be farmed from the seasonal Ketchcrash activity, while Treasure Coordinates are rewarded at the end of any activity in the game.

Another upgrade is the "Floating Debris" under the "Swashbuckler" section, which increases the chances of dropping Season of Plunder gear at the end of each Ketchcrash activity. Furthermore, dropped weapons can be red-bordered as well, allowing players to quickly level up and unlock the patterns for crafting.

2) Process

Expedition playlist in Season of Plunder (Image via Destiny 2)

As you might have already guessed, you will need a handful of Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates to receive multiple rewards in quick succession. The idea is not to open the final loot chest and only interact with the buried treasures scattered across the map.

Fortunately, popular Destiny 2 content creator, Cheese Forever, has released a video about this exploit, which players can follow for clarity.

This is the order he seems to follow:

Entering the Expedition activity solo

Looting a buried treasure

Equipping Captain's Atlas with Rotating Expeditions Weapons Map

Dying via Rocket Launcher, out of bounds, etc

Repeating the same process with all buried treasures until everything is looted

As mentioned before, there is a significant increase in weapon drop chances, thanks to the "Weapon Treasure Map" upgrade. Additional loot can be added to your Star Chart as well if you unlock the "Focused Weapon Spoils" upgrade under the "Quartermaster" section. This will allow you to decrypt all the Plunder gear you have in your collection.

Focused Weapon Spoils under the Quartermaster menu (Image via Destiny 2)

Each weapon requires a total of 5 Deepsight unlocks to have its crafting pattern unlocked on the Enclave.

