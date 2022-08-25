Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: All new weapons added this season

It's been two days since Destiny 2 Season of Plunder went live, and Guardians are already enjoying the game. From new seasonal activities to a brand new storyline, Bungie has managed to outdo itself when it comes to delivering an amazing storyline with an equally interesting theme.

As is tradition with every new season in the game, Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has received a host of new weapons, including Exotics. Not only that, some weapons are making a return as well. Here is a list of all the weapons added in the current season.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder new weapons list

Season weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder have some exciting features. These weapons bear a stark resemblance to the weapons used by the pirates. Flared muzzles are quite common pirate weapons, a detail that has been included in some of the seasonal weapons as well.

Other than that, these weapons have very Fallen-like features as well. Since the Fallen are in focus in Season of Plunder, it's understandable why the weapons look like Fallen devices. Here are all the weapons that one can find in the new season.

Exotic Weapons:

Quicksilver Storm (Auto Rifle)

Delicate Tomb (Fusion Rifle)

Seasonal Weapons:

No Reprieve (Stasis Shotgun - Primary Weapon)

Blood Feud (Stasis SMG - Primary Weapon)

Tarnished Metal (Arc Scout Rifle - Energy Weapon)

Brigand's Law (Arc Sidearm - Energy Weapon)

Sailspy Pitchglass (Arc Linear Fusion Rifle - Power Weapon)

Planck's Stride (Arc Machine Gun - Power Weapon)

Cry Mutiny (Solar Grenade Launcher - Power Weapon)

Nightfall Weapons:

The weapons on this list are returning weapons. They were added during previous seasons but have managed to stay on.

The Militia's Birthright (Grenade Launcher - Primary Weapon)

Mindbender's Ambition (Solar Shotgun - Energy Weapon)

General loot pool:

Boudica - C (Sidearm - Primary Weapon)

Pizzicato-22 (SMG - Primary Weapon)

Ammit AR2 (Arc Auto Rifle - Energy Weapon)

Taipan-4FR (Arc Linear Fusion Rifle - Power Weapon)

Playlist Weapons:

Pure Poetry (Hand Cannon - Primary Weapon) (Vanguard Strikes)

Yesteryear (Void Pulse Rifle - Energy Weapon) (Gambit)

Out of Bounds (Arc SMG - Energy Weapon) (Crucible)

Iron Banner Weapons:

Allied Demand (Sidearm - Primary Weapon)

Roar of the Bear (Solar Rocket Launcher - Power Weapon)

Trials of Osiris Weapons:

The Inquisitor (Arc Shotgun - Energy Weapon)

Whistler's Whim (Combat Bow - Primary Weapon)

These are all the weapons introduced in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Guardians can earn the most Seasonal Weapons from seasonal activities. These weapons can also be earned by collecting Rank Up rewards from the Star Chart at the H.E.L.M.

Finally, Guardians can also focus on Umbral Engrams at the H.E.L.M. to get their hands on some seasonal weapons. These weapons have Deepsight Resonant variants, indicating they can also be crafted.

Other weapons are related to specific activities in the game, with the weapons of the general loot pool being the only exception. These weapons drop as regular world drops.

