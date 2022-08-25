How to complete Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Sails of the Shipstealer is a weekly quest line that will send Destiny 2 players on a swashbuckling adventure.

Every new season in Destiny 2 has a main story quest that players can take on to better understand the campaign's lore and obtain some great rewards. Sails of the Shipstealer is all about the pirate theme introduced in Season of Plunder.

There are multiple steps to take during the first portion of this quest line. Completing it will require a lot of travel and looting as well as battles against pirate captains of legend.

Certain objectives need to be met to unlock Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Players will interact with Spider fairly often in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (Image via Bungie)

Sails of the Shipstealer will not be immediately available for players loading into Season of Plunder. A few preliminary objectives must be completed before it can be accessed.

The first objective is titled Salvage and Salvation. It requires players to help Drifter take back some of his stolen cargo from House Salvation. This mission can be launched from the Destinations tab at the H.E.L.M.

Once this is done, players will take on Ahoy and Aweigh. This is the Ketchcrash activity that tasks Destiny 2 players with defeating Eramis' group of ragtag pirates at the location.

Upon the completion of Ahoy and Aweigh, players will be rewarded with the Map Fragment and Treasure Map information that will kickstart the Sails of the Shipstealer at the H.E.L.M.

Each objective and step for Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Defeating the Brute is one of the main objectives in Sails of the Shipstealer (Image via Bungie)

Players have a lot of work ahead of them when it comes to Sails of the Shipstealer. Right now, there are technically 10 objectives, though the final one is simply accepting that the first part of the quest line has been completed.

Each week, new quests for Sails of the Shipstealer will be added as Bungie updates Destiny 2 to keep the Season of Plunder rolling. Here's how players can accomplish week one:

Arrive at the H.E.L.M. and interact with the Star Chart in the hallway.

Access the Quest tab and select the Captain's Atlas to apply Map Fragment and Treasure Map information from the Ketchcrash that should already have been completed.

Follow the quest marker for the first Expedition mission.

Collect buried treasures in the Expedition mission to complete it.

Return to the H.E.L.M. and select an upgrade from the Star Chart.

Take down Val'aug the Brute in the first of several weekly Pirate Hideout missions.

After the Brute has been defeated, head to Eliksni Quarter and find the Ether Take holoprojector.

Travel a short distance from the holoprojector to meet Spider.

Approach Spider and get through the conversation to reach the end of the first week's quest line.

Confirm that all of Sails of the Shipstealer week one has been completed as the final step.

Overall, Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2 is scheduled to have 62 steps. More will be unlocked each week, and they will follow a similar pattern as the one listed above. Players will have to hunt treasure, take down a pirate captain, and continue the story.

