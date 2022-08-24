Destiny 2 Season of Plunder guide: How to get the Skeleton Key Seasonal Artifact

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is live, and Guardians are starting to send members of House Salvation overboard. This season will see a lot of looting and shooting in true Destiny fashion, as Guardians scourge the star system looking for Eramis Shipstealer, who has managed to escape her frozen prison.

Just like every other season in the game, Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has its own Seasonal Artifact. The Seasonal Artifact contains all the combat-specific mods for this season and is one of the key elements in the game. That said, here's a quick guide on how to get the seasonal artifact in the game.

How to get the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Skeleton Key?

In order to get the Skeleton Key, Guardians will have to complete the introductory mission in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. During this mission, Guardians will start in one of the buildings in Riis-Reborn on Europa.

From here, Guardians will have to fight their way through the various rooms until they get to the place where Eramis was frozen at the end of the Beyond Light campaign. In one of the first rooms, Guardians will also encounter a pod with The Spider in it.

Over the course of this mission, Guardians will have to defeat Fallen enemies belonging to House Salvation. As they continue to make their way through the rooms, defeating enemies, Guardians will come across some of The Spider's associates. They will help clear out the rooms with other Fallen enemies.

At the end of the mission, the Guardian will be able to see The Spider's Ketch, a vessel that will be very important to them in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. At the end of the mission, the Guardian will meet other members of the House of Light, including Misraaks Kell, the leader of House Light, at a bar in the Eliksni Quarters in the Last City.

At the end of the cutscene here, the Drifter will hand over the Skeleton Key to the Guardian. With the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Seasonal Artifact now in hand, Guardians will have to level up throughout the season in order to be able to unlock the different mods that this item has to offer.

Here is a table with all the mods that the current Seasonal Artifact has to offer:

First Row After Two perks unlock After Four perks unlock After Eight perks unlock After Ten perks unlock Overload Bows Scout Rifle Loader Glaive Loader Overload LMGs Thunderous Retort Unstoppable Pulse Rifles Sword Ammo Scavengers Focusing Strike Anti-Barrier Sniper Rifles Hype Train Conductor Anti-Barrier Scout Rifles Machine Gun Holster Combo Arc + Solar Resist Bad Amplitude Trace Evidence Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles Scout and Sniper Targeting Machine Gun Ammo Scavenger Surge Detonators Lightning Strikes Twice Unstoppable Shotguns Bottomless Bounty 1 Bottomless Bounty 2 Inferno Whip Sundering Glare

How to level up the Skeleton Key in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

The easiest way to level up the Skeleton Key in the current season is by completing the various activities that the game has to offer. To gain XP, Guardians can also complete bounties that the different vendors have to offer.

Most of these bounties are very easy to complete. So, Guardians won't find much difficulty in leveling up their Seasonal Artifact. Interestingly enough, the Seasonal Artifact offers a power bonus as well. Every time a Guardian hits a new level with the Seasonal Artifact, their Power Level increases by one.

