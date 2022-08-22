Destiny 2 Season 18 theory predicts Eramis will be unfrozen

Theories around Destiny 2 have been running wild for a while now. Bungie has been tight-lipped about the storyline in the upcoming season. While data miners have finally leaked the name of the upcoming season, the story is still unknown.

That said, there is an interesting theory doing the rounds on the internet. It predicts that Eramis will be unfrozen in the upcoming season. The theory is derived from a few hints seen in the game so far, and from the looks of it, it might just be true.

Destiny 2 lore suggests Eramis will return in Season 18

Destiny 2 Season 18 is probably going to be known as Season of Plunder. Plunder is usually associated with pirates, who are known to loot and steal ships. The only one related to pirates in the game till now is Eramis the Shipstealer; for the uninitiated, Eramis was the main villain in the Beyond Light campaign.

She hated the Traveler for abandoning the Eliksni, and then established House Salvation after turning to the Darkness. While battling members of the House, Guardians acquired Stasis; they master it by the end of the campaign, and freeze Eramis. She's been frozen in ice for all this while.

A few days back, Bungie dropped a tweet that said, "Who's going to break the ice?" It came a few days before Destiny 2 Season 18 was about to go live. Not only that, at the end of Vox Obscura quest, Empress Caitl talked about a vision from one of her Psions.

“I… I see… A city, besieged. The Shipstealer revived. The Leviathan reborn. Your Traveler infected by Darkness… These are the futures that our enemies seek. We must remain united if we are to forge a different path.”

Some parts of this vision have already come true. First of all, the Leviathan returned, after being infested with Egregore. If this part is true, the other parts might correct as well. This vision also talks about The Shipstealer being revived, with Eramis being the only known "Shipstealer" in the game right now.

Moreover, Eramis thawing out of the ice makes a lot of sense at this point of time. With Calus out of the way, the Witness is on the lookout for a brand new disciple, and the only one fitting the bill is Eramis. This is primarily because they've already pledged their allegiance to the Darkness.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame ...who's going to break the ice? ...who's going to break the ice? 😬 https://t.co/lhjwFt0nQv

Other than that, Europa has been a pretty unexplored place for the most part as the last time Guardians actively ran missions there was back in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. If Eramis makes a return, they will have a strong reason to go back to Europa again.

The big reveal for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will take place on August 23 during the Bungie Showcase. With the Arc 3.0 rework, the entire community will be waiting eagerly to see how everything pans out. They will be even more excited to grab a first look at Lightfall.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan