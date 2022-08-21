Destiny 2 Jolt guide: What is it and how does it work?

The Arc 3.0 rework in Destiny 2 will be going live in a couple of days. As announced in the 'This Week At Bungie' blog post, Jolt is one of the status effects that Guardians will be able to exploit in the upcoming season.

Each subclass has its own set of debuffs in the game. Void has "Volatile," Solar has "Scorch," and Arc will have "Jolt." While there are other debuffs associated with each of the subclasses as well, these are the ones that have been/will be in focus.

Here is a quick rundown of how the Jolt debuff works in the game.

How to Jolt enemies in Destiny 2

Similar to the previous subclass reworks, the Jolt debuff will be tied to certain aspects and fragments in the game. All classes will receive three aspects each. Out of these three, one aspect will help Guardians apply the Jolt debuff to enemies in the game.

Jolting an enemy and then killing them will help Guardians achieve the Amplified buff. Unlike the Radiant buff, Guardians won't have to use additional aspects or fragments to achieve an Amplified state. Rapidly defeating enemies with Arc weapons or abilities will grant this buff to all Guardians in Destiny 2.

Coming back to Jolt, there is a special Class armor mod in the Seasonal Artifact in Season 18, that will allow Guardians to apply Jolt easily. The mod is known as Bad Amplitude and can only be unlocked after unlocking eight different mods in the Seasonal Artifact.

With this mod equipped on their class item, Guardians will be able to Jolt champions by damaging them with Arc abilities. As mentioned in the description for the debuff, a jolted opponent will send out lightning bursts in a short radius around them.

Anyone who gets hit with these lightning bursts gets damaged. This is very similar to how chain lightning works. From the looks of it, Jolt will be an effective debuff when it comes to crowd control. Moreover, if a Guardian gets Jolted, it would be best if they stay away from their allies, otherwise they would risk damaging them as well.

Everything mentioned above talks about how Jolt is expected to work in theory. For an in-depth experience of how this debuff works, Guardians will have to wait till the update arrives in Destiny 2. However, buffs and debuffs seldom perform differently from what is mentioned on paper.

While these debuffs might be bugged during the initial days of the new season, the developers are quick to sort such issues out. Destiny 2 Season 18 is set to begin on August 23, right after the Bungie Showcase.

Guardians will be able to head into the seasonal campaign the moment the new update is completed and the servers are online again. Overall, Jolt is a debuff that sits well with the fast-action playstyle that the Arc 3.0 rework will be bringing to Destiny 2. How it all pans out will be interesting to see.

Edited by Danyal Arabi