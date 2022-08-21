Destiny 2 Season 18 leaks: King's Fall, overall theme, and more

Destiny 2 Season 18 is only days away, as the community can't seem to contain their hype for a new addition to the story and sandbox. While Bungie has been secretive about their content, they've been open about some features in the upcoming season. For example, players have a lot to work with in terms of subclass rework and Artifact mods.

With everything in order for the August 23 release and showcase, a few leaks seem to have surfaced on the internet, and some of them are pretty significant. The most recent leaks come from a renowned dataminer, which reveals the title of next season, alongside its theme, the name of the reprised Raid, and unique activities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2 leaks confirm Season of the Plunder, pirate theme, King's Fall, and more

The latest leaks indicate the new season's name to be Season of the Plunder. While multiple rumors claimed the season to be pirate-based, a recent post from reputed dataminers confirmed it. Now, the word "Plunder" could mean a lot in Destiny 2, primarily with the Fallen enemies in mind.

The entire 30th Anniversary dungeon was pirate-themed, with Fallen being the enemy-type. Players had to go through the legendary loot cave and push through various treasures alongside the remnants of Guardians and Fallen. Many are wondering how this concept will tie the narrative with the ongoing expansion.

Season 18: Season of the Plunder.

- Raid: Kings Fall

- Story: Ketchcrash, No Quarter

Other information includes the upcoming reprised Raid in Destiny 2, which has been confirmed to be King's Fall. An upload in the past regarding the return of the Cathedral of Dusk map, based on Dreadnaught, implied a lot about the return. However, recent leaks confirm that the reprised Raid will indeed be King's Fall.

Additional texts reveal specific details on what appears to be upcoming Story missions and seasonal activities. Both of them are codenamed as follows:

Story: Ketchcrash, No Quarter

Activities: Expedition, Hideouts

While there is no additional information on the nature of the activities, players can expect a typical six-player activity and three-player quest next season as well.

The Drifter might also play a part in Destiny 2 Season 18's episode, as his nature and attitude gives off the look of a swindler, which would very much suit the season's name and theme.

There are other leaks from various sources that claim many different things, such as Osiris and Eramis waking up, Exo Stranger's fish being from Neptune, and more. Since most of these are still not confirmed, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

