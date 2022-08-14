How to bounty prep for Destiny 2 Season 18?

Preparing for a new season is no easy task, as Destiny 2 doesn't make it any easier for its player base to gain EXPs. For every single point, Guardians have to put in the work in a specific activity or game mode to earn a bonus for their power.

However, there is also a process to do this beforehand, where everyone can get an extra boost when the new season launches.

The process is called "bounty prepping," common among regular Guardians. It involves users hoarding bounties from different vendors and keeping them completed. These bounties are usually the ones that grant EXP upon acquiring.

This article will guide readers through the process of bounty prepping and everything they can collect before Season 18 launches.

Things to do and not do while bounty prepping in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

1) Why should gamers bounty prep?

Nightmare Harvester artifact in Season 17 (Image via Destiny 2)

Bounty prepping allows players to gain a significant boost in artifact unlocks and power bonuses. Some of the most important unlocks they will require in any season are the mods from the fourth and fifth row.

It requires a total of 14 to 15 unlocks to reach the last two rows, which will be fairly easy with the correct amount of bounties.

The amount of EXP gamers accumulate will depend on the most potent mods from the seasonal artifact, which will further help them in the Raid on August 26. Other sources for EXP include seasonal challenges and different activities.

However, those will only be accessible after the launch.

2) List of vendors to visit

Variks on Europa as a vendor from Beyond Light expansion (Image via Destiny 2)

Vendors are scattered around different planets in Destiny 2, most of which grant bounties for users to complete. These bounties usually involve tasks on their respective planets, so picking them up and completing them won't take too long.

The following is the list of all vendors that give away bounties and EXP:

Petra Venj on Dreaming City

Starhorse on Xur's Treasure Hoard

Shaw Han on Cosmodrome

Eris Morn and Lectern on Moon

Variks on Europa

Hawthorne on the Tower

Shaxx on the Tower

Banshee-44 on the Tower

Zavala on the Tower

Drifter on the Tower

Fynch on the Throne World

Devrim Kay on EDZ

Failsafe on Nessus

The vendors and their bounties that they need to avoid are from HELM, Starhorse, and Eva's Solstice. The reason is that all of them count as seasonal activities, which leads to the expiration of bounties upon the start of a new season.

3) Total EXP count

Eris Morn on the Moon (Image via Destiny 2)

Almost every vendor grants users several weekly and daily bounties. The weeklies grant 12,000 EXP on completion, dailies offer 6,000 EXP, and repeatable give 4,000 EXP.

Hence, from today until August 23, players will be able to gather weekly bounties twice from vendors, alongside a few daily bounties every day.

Each character can hold a total of 53 bounties, including 26 weeklies and 27 dailies. The total amount of EXPs adds up to 1.6 million, enough for ten artifact unlocks and seven power bonuses.

