All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 8 (July 12-19)

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted has reached its epilog as Guardians enter the second week of Grandmaster Nightfalls. Caiatl finally faced her father inside the pyramid alongside the Guardians, where she finally put an end to Calus' reign once and for all.

The upcoming seasonal challenges in week 8 don't require much from Guardians, as the season itself is in its latter stages. With only a couple of weeks remaining until challenges stop coming with resets, players will need to complete six additional objectives to gain more artifact bonuses and rewards.

The following article lists all the upcoming seasonal challenges in week 8 of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

All six seasonal challenges in week 8 of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (July 12)

1) Shocking Forgiveness

Destiny 2 cutscene with Zavala and Shafiya (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to run the Sever Forgiveness mission using an Arc subclass, alongside Arc, Stasis and Stasis weapons. Weapons such as Riskrunner and Hothead can be great for this mission. Similar to before, players can opt to avoid picking up Solar Scythe and blowing up barrels.

Sever Forgiveness completion required: 1

Rewards: Opulent Umbral energy and Challenger XP+.

2) Vestiges of Dread III

Vestiges of Dread binding location inside Nightmare Containment (Image via Destiny 2)

Vestiges of Dread III is the last step in the questline, where players will need to collect more Vestiges of Dread and material nodes from the derelict Leviathan. Collecting chests, finishing patrols and bounties can drop Vestiges upon completion.

In addition, players can max out the entire Reaping section within the upgrades section of Crown of Sorrow. Some include:

Vestiges of Dread Destination bonus combat

Vestiges of Dread Destination chest bonus

Vestige core ritual

Players need to collect 25,000 Vestiges and 80 Materials to complete this challenge. Rewards include Challenger XP++.

3) Umbral Focusing III

Umbral focusing page in Crown of Sorrow (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to focus their umbral engrams on the Crown of Sorrow, be it Opulent weapons or seasonal gears. A great way to earn umbral engrams is to run Nightmare Containment, playlist activities and different other activities in the game.

Since there is no way to target farm umbral engrams, simply playing the game and passively earning them is the easiest way.

Focused weapons required: 10

Focused armor: 8

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

4) Pinnacle

Pinnacle gear in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players will simply need to reach the pinnacle cap of 1570 by earning +1 and +3 gears. Activities include Raids, weekly playlist activities, Dungeon encounters and rotating activities.

Power level required: 1570

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

5) Widepoint calibration

Hollow Denial Trace Rifle (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to score Trace Rifle and Shotgun kills. Bonus progression will be granted for the rapid killing of combatants and Guardians.

Progress required: 180

Rewards: Challenger XP++. and Bright Dust.

6) Gambit ornament

Chain of Command Gambit ornament (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to get the Gambit ornament for the ritual weapon, Chain of Command. Resetting Drifter's reputation twice will be enough to earn both the weapon and the ornament.

Ornament required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far