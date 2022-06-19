Calus Bobblehead and Automaton location guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 4

Since the Beyond Light update, Bungie has been releasing small collectibles in Destiny 2 that are linked to triumphs in the game. While collecting these items isn't mandatory at all, Guardians who play the game to earn titles will need to find all these collectibles to complete some of the triumphs that are associated with the seasonal title.

During the Season of the Haunted, Guardians will have to search the Derelict Leviathan for two specific collectibles: Calus Bobbleheads and Calus Automatons. Both these items count towards two different triumphs in the game. The Calus Bobbleheads are tied to the "#1 Fan" triumph, while the Automatons count towards the "Hear, Don't Heed" triumph.

Where to find the Calus Bobblehead in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 4

Week 4 in Season of the Haunted has a new Calus Bobblehead that Guardians need to find. This can be found in the Sever-Forgiveness mission. This mission revolves around Guardians trying to separate the Nightmare of Safiyan from Commander Zavala.

The room with the orange lights is where the bobblehead is located (Image via Bungie)

The Calus Bobblehead for week 4 can be found towards the end of the Sever-Forgiveness mission. To get their hands on this item in Destiny 2, Guardians will have to make their way to the end of the mission until they come to a large cylindrical room with Egregore spores at the back.

Guardians will have to jump on the platform with the orange lights on it. To their right, there should be two cylindrical objects. The Calus Bobblehead is on top of one of these objects.

The bobblehead should be on top of these pipes (Image via Bungie)

Where to find the Calus Automaton in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Week 4

Spread throughout the Derelict Leviathans are Automatons. These devices, although seemingly hostile, won't attack Guardians. However, they will activate whenever a Guardian approaches them. Once activated, Calus will speak through them to the Guardian. There are a total of six Automatons for Guardians to find. These Automatons will be available in each of the Sever missions in Destiny 2.

The room with the ritual amplifier (Image via Bungie)

For now, only four of these missions have gone live in the game, with the remaining two scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. That said, to collect the Automaton for week 4 in Season of the Haunted, Guardians will have to make their way into the Sever-Forgiveness mission in Destiny 2.

The room with the Automaton (Image via Bungie)

Once inside this mission, Guardians will have to clear a room full of Scorn before they can place the first ritual amplifier. Once they've cleared the room and made it to the hallway to place the amplifier, Guardians will have to turn around and head to the room at the very end. The Automaton is located inside this room in Destiny 2.

For Guardians, these bobbleheads could form a nice little decorative item for the jumpship dashboards. The only drawback is that no one has ever seen the interior of a jumpship before. Either way, setting up a Calus Bobblehead on these dashboards would definitely be a neat addition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far