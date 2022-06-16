"Revive is the single most important thing you can do in Trials": Destiny 2 community reacts to player who refuses to revive

Players of Destiny 2 have to perform certain group activities that require coordination and teamwork. One can either join pre-made squads or shuffle in with random players. While some of the activities can be quite difficult, the option to revive fallen teammates is a blessing. However, it can become less than optimal due to the poor behavior of some players. This was precisely the case when one player complained about toxic teammates who refused to revive them. Later on, they died as well, failing the task altogether.

Destiny 2 has grown exponentially since the first game was released. It has become the highest-played live service game, and there is plenty of varying content for every kind of player. As with any multiplayer game, there are always instances of players griefing their teammates. Not only do they spoil the experience for others, but they also end up failing the task they set out to do themselves.

Destiny 2 community reacts to toxic players and how they spoil the experience for everyone.

The original post was posted by u/DannyTheCaringDevil, but was removed within a rather short period of time. However, it showed them getting downed by an enemy but weren't revived by their teammates, making the entire ordeal quite unfair.

One player commented that to make matters even, they would deliberately walk right up to the downed player's ghost and then turn around without reviving them.

For many players, such toxic elements are nothing but try-hard Destiny 2 players who think they can do it on their own.

As one player stated, the only time it's better not to revive is at the start of the round, as the process is quicker. Not reviving teammates in any other case is generally considered a bad move.

Another player stated how their progress in a particular event was eradicated due to such actions.

Another Destiny 2 player thinks that the person in question has a fragile ego and is just trying to show off what they can do.

As usual, such players think that they can do it all by themselves, but fail to do so. The same thing happened to the toxic player in this case, who ultimately failed in their attempt.

One player even mentioned the example of Apex Legends and added that the situation in EA's title is quite similar as many players often try to go on solo killing sprees, most of which end up failing miserably.

Obviously, it's to be expected that such behavior will always be present within any multiplayer game. Unfortunately, this kind of experience spoils the fun for everyone else and ultimately causes players to lose out on potential rewards.

