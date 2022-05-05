5 live-service games to get into in 2022

Multiplayer games, especially live-service games, have been a defining factor of the modern gaming era. Most players today want to connect online and play with their friends or take part in something competitive.

Gaming has never been more accessible as live-service games have a unique way of keeping themselves fresh and inviting new players to be a part of their massive community.

These games have a long shelf life and receive a lot of attention from their respective developers. Video gaming has never been more accessible than it has ever been and games are constantly evolving to meet the ever-growing demands of their player base.

5 live-service games like Fall Guys and DOTA 2 that will delight any gamer

1) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

A game that is as wacky as it is hilarious, Fall Guys has a little something for everyone. It has a very simple goal: just get to the finish. However, there are a bunch of obstacles and a lot of other players who won’t be as kind as to let someone else finish before them.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is best enjoyed with friends. Having as many as sixty players in a single match can be daunting at first. But as the game progresses, that number drops down until only the last one is left standing.

The live-service game receives regular updates and developers have always kept in touch with the player base. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a must-try for any battle royale fan who wishes to take a break from shooting to shoving others.

2) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite had been in the works for a long time and since its release in November last year, the game has received good feedback from the community.

The live-service game has a multiplayer that features classic game modes like Big Team Battle, Slayer, and Capture the Flag. The larger maps host up to 24 players and have access to classic Halo vehicles and weapons with new ones added on.

The game is open-ended and it doesn’t take long for the newer players to pick up the mechanics. Matchmaking takes less than two minutes. Matches are also quick and the combat is fast-paced. Halo Infinite also features a campaign mode which is a paid add-on to the free multiplayer.

There is also a ranking system and a ranked game mode where players can climb up the ladder. These ranked games are hosted on smaller 4v4 maps. Halo Infinite is a solid FPS experience and aims to be one of the best live-service shooters present in the market.

3) DOTA 2

One of the largest MOBAs in terms of player base and scale, DOTA 2 has been a benchmark of the genre for quite some time now. Based on the popular mod Defense of the Ancients for Warcraft III, DOTA 2 has come far from its humble roots. Adding to the classic gameplay mechanics, the game has tons of new mechanics and depth when compared to the original.

For new players getting into the genre, there are a plethora of playstyles and heroes to choose from. Returning players also get the added advantage of testing out the various changes implemented in the game.

DOTA 2’s variety engages players to try out different methods of play. Teamwork is the biggest aspect of any match. Teammates that are willing to communicate and work together usually end up winning the match.

The game has a large esports scene as well. Being a premier live-service game, players and teams from all around the world compete in tournaments culminating in the championship, The International, hosted by Valve. For players willing to put in the time, DOTA 2 can feel extremely rewarding.

4) Mordhau

A gory and violent experience, Mordhau excels at making players feel the horrors of being in a medieval battle. The game starts off with a basic tutorial mode, teaching the player the fundamentals of combat, and then it’s on to the multiplayer.

The game is a chaotic free-for-all. Players will have to fight to the death in a war that has almost no survivors. One of the more unique designs about Mordhau is that one can keep going even after being mortally wounded. Losing a limb does not deter most players from exacting equal revenge before their demise.

The game features large-scale team modes and even smaller deathmatches. Players can pick up almost anything as a weapon and are largely encouraged to try out the different methods of dispatching opponents.

Mordhau is a game best enjoyed in small doses as the gameplay loop gets repetitive after a while. Being a popular live-service game and despite not being an entirely new concept, Mordhau feels whimsical, fun, and innovative. Just don’t let the constant decapitation discourage you.

5) GTA Online

For players looking to relax and take part in classic GTA shenanigans, GTA Online is the only option available to fans. The game makes up for its age by adding new elements and a lot of quality-of-life improvements.

As a live-service game, Rockstar rolls out occasional updates and players can take part in new heists, set up new businesses, and grow their criminal empires. The game might feel tedious at times as it boils down to grinding hours away for good content.

GTA Online is also filled with various different multiplayer modes. Players can take part in races on gravity-defying tracks or play a relaxing game of tennis. GTA Online has been the go-to choice for fans of the franchise for quite some time and still remains an excellent multiplayer experience, at least until the next title comes out.

