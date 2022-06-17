Where to find Cabal Centurions in Destiny 2

Cabal Centurions are the high-ranking members of the Cabal race in Destiny 2. These enemies usually spawn alongside multiple weaker Cabal enemies. These Centurions are usually yellow bar or even orange bar enemies.

These enemies are the quickest of all the Cabal, coming in close second only to the Psion pilots. Centurions usually have a barrier that's covering them, and Guardians usually need anti-barrier rounds, or a weapon that matches the energy type of the shield to take these shields down, before they can actually damage the Centurion in Destiny 2.

There is one particular Week 4 challenge in Season of the Haunted that requires Guardians to defeat these Cabal Centurions. Since they don't spawn in large numbers, here is a list of places where Guardians can hunt down and kill these mighty warriors in the game.

Destiny 2 Cabal Centurion Farming locations

As mentioned before, the Bound for Sorrow Week 4 challenge requires Guardians to kill 50 Cabal Centurions across the system. While these enemies are hard to find in the game, the challenge requires Guardians to hunt them all over the system, which makes things slightly easier.

Cabal Centurions can usually be found in the Nightmare Containment event, but there aren't too many of them that spawn over the course of the event. Farming Cabal Centurions through this method could take a really long time.

These enemies can also be found in Insight Terminus, The Arms Dealer, and the Proving Grounds Strikes. However, these are matchmade activities, so Guardians will be teaming up with other Guardians, and it will be a race against the others to score a Centurion kill in these activities.

Alternatively, Guardians can also find Cabal Centurions in the Firebase Hades area of the EDZ and in the Cistern area of Nessus. Guardians will have to bag a total of 50 Cabal Centurion kills in order to complete the aforementioned Week 4 challenge in Destiny 2.

Guardians can also choose to redo the Witch Queen mission known as The Communion. There is a chance that Guardians might run into a Cabal Centurion or two over the course of this mission. They can do the same while farming the Duality dungeon. Since both these missions are crawling with Cabal enemies, Guardians might run into a Centurion or two in these missions. For now, these two activities are the quickest way to complete this challenge.

Since the Solar subclass is in focus during Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Guardians are likely to run into Cabal Centurions with Solar shields, which is why Guardians should run with at least one solar weapon and use it to take down these Solar shields. If they are running a Solar subclass, any of their Solar abilities could do the trick.

Overall, this challenge can be quite time consuming in Destiny 2. However, with the knowledge of appropriate farming locations, Guardians can complete this in no time. But then again, since when have Guardians been afraid of the grind in Destiny 2?

