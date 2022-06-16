Bungie is looking to improve the New Light experience after Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The current storyline of Destiny 2 goes deep into the Light vs Dark saga, as Guardians started wielding the power of Darkness at the start of Year 4. Being almost halfway into The Witch Queen's seasonal content, it is safe to say that Bungie is gearing up their favorite IP for a dramatic end to the first saga.

However, one of the weakest points of Destiny 2 in its current state is how it narrates the story to any new or returning players. While Bungie might have seasonally mastered the art of storytelling, the New Light experience still lacks more things than it should.

Earlier this week, in Game Maker's Notebook Podcast, Bungie's Executive Creative Director, Luke Smith shed some light on the New Light experience and what the company is planning for the future.

Luke Smith on Destiny 2 New Light and post Light vs Dark saga

To fully support a massive live service game such as Destiny 2, there are obviously bound to be a few things that might become controversial in the long run and DCV or Destiny Content Vault is one of them. On one hand, it can be incredibly beneficial for upcoming in-game content, while on the other, it is despised by the playerbase.

Keeping a balance between the two is the aim of every company, especially Bungie, who are known to be very transparent with their community. In a conversation with AIAS' Game Maker's Notebook Podcast, Luke spoke about how they will be "re-lighting the engines" to welcome both new and old players.

Luke said:

I think for us when we look at this arc, we call it the end of the Light vs Dark saga, we're going to have that kind of re-lighting of the enginesso to speak, welcoming the folks back.

He further added:

I think that we've got to continue to figure out how to slope the floorfor folks coming back into the universe, and what Bungie can do to help that.

With everything going on in the Destiny universe, it is safe to say that the world around the players has been developing for almost eight years. So, anyone new jumping into Destiny 2 for the first time will be immensely overwhelmed by all the lore, activities, weapons, subclass, and much more.

Luke Smith also went on to acknowledge the YouTube channels helping the community get updated with the story. He added:

There are certainly things like, go watch a YouTubers' Summary of the Story so far, but we shouldn't expect our players to do that. Those service that YouTubers provide are awesome.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is only two expansions away, with Bungie confirming the Year 6 expansion to have a Legendary campaign as well.

